Automotive Exhausts Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2027 | Friedrich Boysen, Faurecia, Tenneco

The report titled Global Automotive Exhausts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Exhausts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Exhausts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Exhausts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Exhausts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Exhausts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Exhausts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Exhausts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Exhausts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Exhausts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Exhausts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Exhausts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Friedrich Boysen, Faurecia, Tenneco, Eberspacher, Sango, Yutaka Giken, Sejong Industrial, Futaba Industrial, Benteler International

Market Segmentation by Product: Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

Lean Nox Trap (LNT)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)



Market Segmentation by Application: OEMs

Aftermarket



The Automotive Exhausts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Exhausts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Exhausts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Exhausts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Exhausts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Exhausts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Exhausts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Exhausts market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Exhausts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

1.2.3 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

1.2.4 Lean Nox Trap (LNT)

1.2.5 Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 OEMs

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Exhausts Production

2.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automotive Exhausts Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automotive Exhausts Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Exhausts Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Automotive Exhausts Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automotive Exhausts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automotive Exhausts Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Exhausts Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Exhausts Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automotive Exhausts Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Exhausts Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Exhausts Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Automotive Exhausts Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Exhausts Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Exhausts Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Exhausts Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Exhausts Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Exhausts Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Exhausts Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automotive Exhausts Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Exhausts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Exhausts Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Exhausts Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Exhausts Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Exhausts Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Exhausts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automotive Exhausts Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Exhausts Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Exhausts Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Exhausts Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Exhausts Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Exhausts Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automotive Exhausts Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Exhausts Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Exhausts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Exhausts Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automotive Exhausts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Automotive Exhausts Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automotive Exhausts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automotive Exhausts Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automotive Exhausts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Exhausts Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Exhausts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Automotive Exhausts Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Exhausts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automotive Exhausts Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Exhausts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhausts Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhausts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhausts Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhausts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhausts Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhausts Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Exhausts Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Exhausts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Automotive Exhausts Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Exhausts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automotive Exhausts Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Exhausts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhausts Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhausts Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhausts Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhausts Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhausts Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhausts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhausts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Friedrich Boysen

12.1.1 Friedrich Boysen Corporation Information

12.1.2 Friedrich Boysen Overview

12.1.3 Friedrich Boysen Automotive Exhausts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Friedrich Boysen Automotive Exhausts Product Description

12.1.5 Friedrich Boysen Recent Developments

12.2 Faurecia

12.2.1 Faurecia Corporation Information

12.2.2 Faurecia Overview

12.2.3 Faurecia Automotive Exhausts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Faurecia Automotive Exhausts Product Description

12.2.5 Faurecia Recent Developments

12.3 Tenneco

12.3.1 Tenneco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tenneco Overview

12.3.3 Tenneco Automotive Exhausts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tenneco Automotive Exhausts Product Description

12.3.5 Tenneco Recent Developments

12.4 Eberspacher

12.4.1 Eberspacher Corporation Information

12.4.2 Eberspacher Overview

12.4.3 Eberspacher Automotive Exhausts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Eberspacher Automotive Exhausts Product Description

12.4.5 Eberspacher Recent Developments

12.5 Sango

12.5.1 Sango Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sango Overview

12.5.3 Sango Automotive Exhausts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sango Automotive Exhausts Product Description

12.5.5 Sango Recent Developments

12.6 Yutaka Giken

12.6.1 Yutaka Giken Corporation Information

12.6.2 Yutaka Giken Overview

12.6.3 Yutaka Giken Automotive Exhausts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Yutaka Giken Automotive Exhausts Product Description

12.6.5 Yutaka Giken Recent Developments

12.7 Sejong Industrial

12.7.1 Sejong Industrial Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sejong Industrial Overview

12.7.3 Sejong Industrial Automotive Exhausts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sejong Industrial Automotive Exhausts Product Description

12.7.5 Sejong Industrial Recent Developments

12.8 Futaba Industrial

12.8.1 Futaba Industrial Corporation Information

12.8.2 Futaba Industrial Overview

12.8.3 Futaba Industrial Automotive Exhausts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Futaba Industrial Automotive Exhausts Product Description

12.8.5 Futaba Industrial Recent Developments

12.9 Benteler International

12.9.1 Benteler International Corporation Information

12.9.2 Benteler International Overview

12.9.3 Benteler International Automotive Exhausts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Benteler International Automotive Exhausts Product Description

12.9.5 Benteler International Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automotive Exhausts Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Automotive Exhausts Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automotive Exhausts Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automotive Exhausts Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Exhausts Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Exhausts Distributors

13.5 Automotive Exhausts Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Automotive Exhausts Industry Trends

14.2 Automotive Exhausts Market Drivers

14.3 Automotive Exhausts Market Challenges

14.4 Automotive Exhausts Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Exhausts Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

