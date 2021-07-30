Bionic Devices Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Abiomed, Activelink, Advanced Bionics

“

The report titled Global Bionic Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bionic Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bionic Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bionic Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bionic Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bionic Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bionic Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bionic Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bionic Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bionic Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bionic Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bionic Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Abiomed, Activelink, Advanced Bionics, Alterg, Axosuits, Bae Systems, Bionx Medical Technologies, B-Temia, Bana Teknoloji, Bionik Laboratories, Bioservo Technologies, Carmat, Cleveland Fes Center, COAPT, Cochlear, Cyberdyne, MED-EL, AB(Sonova), Oticon(William Demant), Nurotron, Listent, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, LockHeed Martin, Parker Hannifin, Interactive Motion Technologies, Myomo, US Bionics

Market Segmentation by Product: Cochlear Implants

Exoskeletons

Cardiac Bionics

Ventricular Assist Device



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Clinic

Others



The Bionic Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bionic Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bionic Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bionic Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bionic Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bionic Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bionic Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bionic Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bionic Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bionic Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cochlear Implants

1.2.3 Exoskeletons

1.2.4 Cardiac Bionics

1.2.5 Ventricular Assist Device

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bionic Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bionic Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Bionic Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Bionic Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Bionic Devices Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Bionic Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Bionic Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Bionic Devices Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Bionic Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Bionic Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Bionic Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Bionic Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Bionic Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bionic Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Bionic Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Bionic Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Bionic Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bionic Devices Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Bionic Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Bionic Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Bionic Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Bionic Devices Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Bionic Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Bionic Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Bionic Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Bionic Devices Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Bionic Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Bionic Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Bionic Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Bionic Devices Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Bionic Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Bionic Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Bionic Devices Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Bionic Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bionic Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bionic Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bionic Devices Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Bionic Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bionic Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bionic Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bionic Devices Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Bionic Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bionic Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bionic Devices Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Bionic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Bionic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Bionic Devices Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Bionic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Bionic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Bionic Devices Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Bionic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Bionic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bionic Devices Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Bionic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Bionic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Bionic Devices Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Bionic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Bionic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Bionic Devices Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Bionic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Bionic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bionic Devices Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bionic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bionic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Bionic Devices Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bionic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bionic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Bionic Devices Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Bionic Devices Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Bionic Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bionic Devices Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Bionic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Bionic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Bionic Devices Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Bionic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Bionic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Bionic Devices Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Bionic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Bionic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bionic Devices Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bionic Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bionic Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bionic Devices Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bionic Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bionic Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bionic Devices Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bionic Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bionic Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Abiomed

11.1.1 Abiomed Corporation Information

11.1.2 Abiomed Overview

11.1.3 Abiomed Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Abiomed Bionic Devices Product Description

11.1.5 Abiomed Recent Developments

11.2 Activelink

11.2.1 Activelink Corporation Information

11.2.2 Activelink Overview

11.2.3 Activelink Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Activelink Bionic Devices Product Description

11.2.5 Activelink Recent Developments

11.3 Advanced Bionics

11.3.1 Advanced Bionics Corporation Information

11.3.2 Advanced Bionics Overview

11.3.3 Advanced Bionics Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Advanced Bionics Bionic Devices Product Description

11.3.5 Advanced Bionics Recent Developments

11.4 Alterg

11.4.1 Alterg Corporation Information

11.4.2 Alterg Overview

11.4.3 Alterg Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Alterg Bionic Devices Product Description

11.4.5 Alterg Recent Developments

11.5 Axosuits

11.5.1 Axosuits Corporation Information

11.5.2 Axosuits Overview

11.5.3 Axosuits Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Axosuits Bionic Devices Product Description

11.5.5 Axosuits Recent Developments

11.6 Bae Systems

11.6.1 Bae Systems Corporation Information

11.6.2 Bae Systems Overview

11.6.3 Bae Systems Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Bae Systems Bionic Devices Product Description

11.6.5 Bae Systems Recent Developments

11.7 Bionx Medical Technologies

11.7.1 Bionx Medical Technologies Corporation Information

11.7.2 Bionx Medical Technologies Overview

11.7.3 Bionx Medical Technologies Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Bionx Medical Technologies Bionic Devices Product Description

11.7.5 Bionx Medical Technologies Recent Developments

11.8 B-Temia

11.8.1 B-Temia Corporation Information

11.8.2 B-Temia Overview

11.8.3 B-Temia Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 B-Temia Bionic Devices Product Description

11.8.5 B-Temia Recent Developments

11.9 Bana Teknoloji

11.9.1 Bana Teknoloji Corporation Information

11.9.2 Bana Teknoloji Overview

11.9.3 Bana Teknoloji Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Bana Teknoloji Bionic Devices Product Description

11.9.5 Bana Teknoloji Recent Developments

11.10 Bionik Laboratories

11.10.1 Bionik Laboratories Corporation Information

11.10.2 Bionik Laboratories Overview

11.10.3 Bionik Laboratories Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Bionik Laboratories Bionic Devices Product Description

11.10.5 Bionik Laboratories Recent Developments

11.11 Bioservo Technologies

11.11.1 Bioservo Technologies Corporation Information

11.11.2 Bioservo Technologies Overview

11.11.3 Bioservo Technologies Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Bioservo Technologies Bionic Devices Product Description

11.11.5 Bioservo Technologies Recent Developments

11.12 Carmat

11.12.1 Carmat Corporation Information

11.12.2 Carmat Overview

11.12.3 Carmat Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Carmat Bionic Devices Product Description

11.12.5 Carmat Recent Developments

11.13 Cleveland Fes Center

11.13.1 Cleveland Fes Center Corporation Information

11.13.2 Cleveland Fes Center Overview

11.13.3 Cleveland Fes Center Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Cleveland Fes Center Bionic Devices Product Description

11.13.5 Cleveland Fes Center Recent Developments

11.14 COAPT

11.14.1 COAPT Corporation Information

11.14.2 COAPT Overview

11.14.3 COAPT Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 COAPT Bionic Devices Product Description

11.14.5 COAPT Recent Developments

11.15 Cochlear

11.15.1 Cochlear Corporation Information

11.15.2 Cochlear Overview

11.15.3 Cochlear Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Cochlear Bionic Devices Product Description

11.15.5 Cochlear Recent Developments

11.16 Cyberdyne

11.16.1 Cyberdyne Corporation Information

11.16.2 Cyberdyne Overview

11.16.3 Cyberdyne Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Cyberdyne Bionic Devices Product Description

11.16.5 Cyberdyne Recent Developments

11.17 MED-EL

11.17.1 MED-EL Corporation Information

11.17.2 MED-EL Overview

11.17.3 MED-EL Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 MED-EL Bionic Devices Product Description

11.17.5 MED-EL Recent Developments

11.18 AB(Sonova)

11.18.1 AB(Sonova) Corporation Information

11.18.2 AB(Sonova) Overview

11.18.3 AB(Sonova) Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 AB(Sonova) Bionic Devices Product Description

11.18.5 AB(Sonova) Recent Developments

11.19 Oticon(William Demant)

11.19.1 Oticon(William Demant) Corporation Information

11.19.2 Oticon(William Demant) Overview

11.19.3 Oticon(William Demant) Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Oticon(William Demant) Bionic Devices Product Description

11.19.5 Oticon(William Demant) Recent Developments

11.20 Nurotron

11.20.1 Nurotron Corporation Information

11.20.2 Nurotron Overview

11.20.3 Nurotron Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Nurotron Bionic Devices Product Description

11.20.5 Nurotron Recent Developments

11.21 Listent

11.21.1 Listent Corporation Information

11.21.2 Listent Overview

11.21.3 Listent Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Listent Bionic Devices Product Description

11.21.5 Listent Recent Developments

11.22 Hocoma

11.22.1 Hocoma Corporation Information

11.22.2 Hocoma Overview

11.22.3 Hocoma Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Hocoma Bionic Devices Product Description

11.22.5 Hocoma Recent Developments

11.23 ReWalk Robotics

11.23.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information

11.23.2 ReWalk Robotics Overview

11.23.3 ReWalk Robotics Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 ReWalk Robotics Bionic Devices Product Description

11.23.5 ReWalk Robotics Recent Developments

11.24 Ekso Bionics

11.24.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

11.24.2 Ekso Bionics Overview

11.24.3 Ekso Bionics Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Ekso Bionics Bionic Devices Product Description

11.24.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Developments

11.25 LockHeed Martin

11.25.1 LockHeed Martin Corporation Information

11.25.2 LockHeed Martin Overview

11.25.3 LockHeed Martin Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 LockHeed Martin Bionic Devices Product Description

11.25.5 LockHeed Martin Recent Developments

11.26 Parker Hannifin

11.26.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

11.26.2 Parker Hannifin Overview

11.26.3 Parker Hannifin Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 Parker Hannifin Bionic Devices Product Description

11.26.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments

11.27 Interactive Motion Technologies

11.27.1 Interactive Motion Technologies Corporation Information

11.27.2 Interactive Motion Technologies Overview

11.27.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 Interactive Motion Technologies Bionic Devices Product Description

11.27.5 Interactive Motion Technologies Recent Developments

11.28 Myomo

11.28.1 Myomo Corporation Information

11.28.2 Myomo Overview

11.28.3 Myomo Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.28.4 Myomo Bionic Devices Product Description

11.28.5 Myomo Recent Developments

11.29 US Bionics

11.29.1 US Bionics Corporation Information

11.29.2 US Bionics Overview

11.29.3 US Bionics Bionic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.29.4 US Bionics Bionic Devices Product Description

11.29.5 US Bionics Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Bionic Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Bionic Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Bionic Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Bionic Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Bionic Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Bionic Devices Distributors

12.5 Bionic Devices Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Bionic Devices Industry Trends

13.2 Bionic Devices Market Drivers

13.3 Bionic Devices Market Challenges

13.4 Bionic Devices Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Bionic Devices Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

