Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027 | NatureWorks, BASF, Novamont

The report titled Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-Plastic Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-Plastic Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: NatureWorks, BASF, Novamont, Futamura, Taghleef Industries, BIOTEC, Jinhui Zhaolong, API, Agrana Starke, Danimer Scientific, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials, Kaneka, Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester, Mitsubishi Chemical, FKuR Kunststoff, BIO-FED, Biome Bioplastics, GRABIO, CARBIOLICE, United Biopolymers

Market Segmentation by Product: Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Starch Blends

PBAT

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging



The Bio-Plastic Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-Plastic Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-Plastic Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-Plastic Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

1.2.3 Starch Blends

1.2.4 PBAT

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Flexible Packaging

1.3.3 Rigid Packaging

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Production

2.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Bio-Plastic Packaging Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Bio-Plastic Packaging Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Bio-Plastic Packaging Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Bio-Plastic Packaging Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Bio-Plastic Packaging Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Bio-Plastic Packaging Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Bio-Plastic Packaging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Bio-Plastic Packaging Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Bio-Plastic Packaging Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Bio-Plastic Packaging Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Plastic Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 NatureWorks

12.1.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

12.1.2 NatureWorks Overview

12.1.3 NatureWorks Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 NatureWorks Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.1.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Overview

12.2.3 BASF Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.2.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.3 Novamont

12.3.1 Novamont Corporation Information

12.3.2 Novamont Overview

12.3.3 Novamont Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Novamont Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.3.5 Novamont Recent Developments

12.4 Futamura

12.4.1 Futamura Corporation Information

12.4.2 Futamura Overview

12.4.3 Futamura Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Futamura Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.4.5 Futamura Recent Developments

12.5 Taghleef Industries

12.5.1 Taghleef Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Taghleef Industries Overview

12.5.3 Taghleef Industries Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Taghleef Industries Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.5.5 Taghleef Industries Recent Developments

12.6 BIOTEC

12.6.1 BIOTEC Corporation Information

12.6.2 BIOTEC Overview

12.6.3 BIOTEC Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BIOTEC Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.6.5 BIOTEC Recent Developments

12.7 Jinhui Zhaolong

12.7.1 Jinhui Zhaolong Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jinhui Zhaolong Overview

12.7.3 Jinhui Zhaolong Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Jinhui Zhaolong Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.7.5 Jinhui Zhaolong Recent Developments

12.8 API

12.8.1 API Corporation Information

12.8.2 API Overview

12.8.3 API Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 API Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.8.5 API Recent Developments

12.9 Agrana Starke

12.9.1 Agrana Starke Corporation Information

12.9.2 Agrana Starke Overview

12.9.3 Agrana Starke Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Agrana Starke Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.9.5 Agrana Starke Recent Developments

12.10 Danimer Scientific

12.10.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information

12.10.2 Danimer Scientific Overview

12.10.3 Danimer Scientific Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Danimer Scientific Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.10.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Developments

12.11 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

12.11.1 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information

12.11.2 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Overview

12.11.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.11.5 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Recent Developments

12.12 Kaneka

12.12.1 Kaneka Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kaneka Overview

12.12.3 Kaneka Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kaneka Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.12.5 Kaneka Recent Developments

12.13 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester

12.13.1 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Corporation Information

12.13.2 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Overview

12.13.3 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.13.5 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Recent Developments

12.14 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.14.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview

12.14.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.14.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

12.15 FKuR Kunststoff

12.15.1 FKuR Kunststoff Corporation Information

12.15.2 FKuR Kunststoff Overview

12.15.3 FKuR Kunststoff Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 FKuR Kunststoff Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.15.5 FKuR Kunststoff Recent Developments

12.16 BIO-FED

12.16.1 BIO-FED Corporation Information

12.16.2 BIO-FED Overview

12.16.3 BIO-FED Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 BIO-FED Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.16.5 BIO-FED Recent Developments

12.17 Biome Bioplastics

12.17.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information

12.17.2 Biome Bioplastics Overview

12.17.3 Biome Bioplastics Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Biome Bioplastics Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.17.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Developments

12.18 GRABIO

12.18.1 GRABIO Corporation Information

12.18.2 GRABIO Overview

12.18.3 GRABIO Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 GRABIO Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.18.5 GRABIO Recent Developments

12.19 CARBIOLICE

12.19.1 CARBIOLICE Corporation Information

12.19.2 CARBIOLICE Overview

12.19.3 CARBIOLICE Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 CARBIOLICE Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.19.5 CARBIOLICE Recent Developments

12.20 United Biopolymers

12.20.1 United Biopolymers Corporation Information

12.20.2 United Biopolymers Overview

12.20.3 United Biopolymers Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 United Biopolymers Bio-Plastic Packaging Product Description

12.20.5 United Biopolymers Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bio-Plastic Packaging Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Bio-Plastic Packaging Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bio-Plastic Packaging Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bio-Plastic Packaging Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bio-Plastic Packaging Distributors

13.5 Bio-Plastic Packaging Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Bio-Plastic Packaging Industry Trends

14.2 Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Drivers

14.3 Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Challenges

14.4 Bio-Plastic Packaging Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Bio-Plastic Packaging Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

