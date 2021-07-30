Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Region Demand And Forecasts Report 2027 | Diester Industries, Neste Oil, Infinita Renovables

“
The report titled Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biofuels and Biodiesel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biofuels and Biodiesel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Diester Industries, Neste Oil, Infinita Renovables, Biopetrol, Cargill, ADM, Ital Green Oil, Glencore, Louis Dreyfus, Renewable Energy Group, RBF Port Neches, Ag Processing, Elevance, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Evergreen Bio Fuels, Minnesota Soybean Processors, Caramuru, Jinergy, Hebei Jingu Group, Longyan Zhuoyue, Greenergy UK, SunOil, Petrotec, Biocom, SARIA Bio-Industries, Biodiesel Aragon, Bionor, Iniciativas Bioenergeticas
Market Segmentation by Product: Bioethanol
Biodiesel
Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Fuels
Transportation Fuels
Chemical Industry
The Biofuels and Biodiesel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Biofuels and Biodiesel market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biofuels and Biodiesel industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Bioethanol
1.2.3 Biodiesel
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial Fuels
1.3.3 Transportation Fuels
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Production
2.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Biofuels and Biodiesel Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Biofuels and Biodiesel Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Biofuels and Biodiesel Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Biofuels and Biodiesel Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Biofuels and Biodiesel Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Biofuels and Biodiesel Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Biofuels and Biodiesel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Biofuels and Biodiesel Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Biofuels and Biodiesel Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Biofuels and Biodiesel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biofuels and Biodiesel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Diester Industries
12.1.1 Diester Industries Corporation Information
12.1.2 Diester Industries Overview
12.1.3 Diester Industries Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Diester Industries Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.1.5 Diester Industries Recent Developments
12.2 Neste Oil
12.2.1 Neste Oil Corporation Information
12.2.2 Neste Oil Overview
12.2.3 Neste Oil Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Neste Oil Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.2.5 Neste Oil Recent Developments
12.3 Infinita Renovables
12.3.1 Infinita Renovables Corporation Information
12.3.2 Infinita Renovables Overview
12.3.3 Infinita Renovables Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Infinita Renovables Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.3.5 Infinita Renovables Recent Developments
12.4 Biopetrol
12.4.1 Biopetrol Corporation Information
12.4.2 Biopetrol Overview
12.4.3 Biopetrol Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Biopetrol Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.4.5 Biopetrol Recent Developments
12.5 Cargill
12.5.1 Cargill Corporation Information
12.5.2 Cargill Overview
12.5.3 Cargill Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Cargill Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.5.5 Cargill Recent Developments
12.6 ADM
12.6.1 ADM Corporation Information
12.6.2 ADM Overview
12.6.3 ADM Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 ADM Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.6.5 ADM Recent Developments
12.7 Ital Green Oil
12.7.1 Ital Green Oil Corporation Information
12.7.2 Ital Green Oil Overview
12.7.3 Ital Green Oil Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Ital Green Oil Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.7.5 Ital Green Oil Recent Developments
12.8 Glencore
12.8.1 Glencore Corporation Information
12.8.2 Glencore Overview
12.8.3 Glencore Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Glencore Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.8.5 Glencore Recent Developments
12.9 Louis Dreyfus
12.9.1 Louis Dreyfus Corporation Information
12.9.2 Louis Dreyfus Overview
12.9.3 Louis Dreyfus Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Louis Dreyfus Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.9.5 Louis Dreyfus Recent Developments
12.10 Renewable Energy Group
12.10.1 Renewable Energy Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Renewable Energy Group Overview
12.10.3 Renewable Energy Group Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Renewable Energy Group Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.10.5 Renewable Energy Group Recent Developments
12.11 RBF Port Neches
12.11.1 RBF Port Neches Corporation Information
12.11.2 RBF Port Neches Overview
12.11.3 RBF Port Neches Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 RBF Port Neches Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.11.5 RBF Port Neches Recent Developments
12.12 Ag Processing
12.12.1 Ag Processing Corporation Information
12.12.2 Ag Processing Overview
12.12.3 Ag Processing Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Ag Processing Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.12.5 Ag Processing Recent Developments
12.13 Elevance
12.13.1 Elevance Corporation Information
12.13.2 Elevance Overview
12.13.3 Elevance Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Elevance Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.13.5 Elevance Recent Developments
12.14 Marathon Petroleum Corporation
12.14.1 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Corporation Information
12.14.2 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Overview
12.14.3 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.14.5 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Recent Developments
12.15 Evergreen Bio Fuels
12.15.1 Evergreen Bio Fuels Corporation Information
12.15.2 Evergreen Bio Fuels Overview
12.15.3 Evergreen Bio Fuels Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Evergreen Bio Fuels Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.15.5 Evergreen Bio Fuels Recent Developments
12.16 Minnesota Soybean Processors
12.16.1 Minnesota Soybean Processors Corporation Information
12.16.2 Minnesota Soybean Processors Overview
12.16.3 Minnesota Soybean Processors Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Minnesota Soybean Processors Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.16.5 Minnesota Soybean Processors Recent Developments
12.17 Caramuru
12.17.1 Caramuru Corporation Information
12.17.2 Caramuru Overview
12.17.3 Caramuru Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Caramuru Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.17.5 Caramuru Recent Developments
12.18 Jinergy
12.18.1 Jinergy Corporation Information
12.18.2 Jinergy Overview
12.18.3 Jinergy Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Jinergy Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.18.5 Jinergy Recent Developments
12.19 Hebei Jingu Group
12.19.1 Hebei Jingu Group Corporation Information
12.19.2 Hebei Jingu Group Overview
12.19.3 Hebei Jingu Group Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Hebei Jingu Group Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.19.5 Hebei Jingu Group Recent Developments
12.20 Longyan Zhuoyue
12.20.1 Longyan Zhuoyue Corporation Information
12.20.2 Longyan Zhuoyue Overview
12.20.3 Longyan Zhuoyue Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Longyan Zhuoyue Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.20.5 Longyan Zhuoyue Recent Developments
12.21 Greenergy UK
12.21.1 Greenergy UK Corporation Information
12.21.2 Greenergy UK Overview
12.21.3 Greenergy UK Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Greenergy UK Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.21.5 Greenergy UK Recent Developments
12.22 SunOil
12.22.1 SunOil Corporation Information
12.22.2 SunOil Overview
12.22.3 SunOil Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 SunOil Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.22.5 SunOil Recent Developments
12.23 Petrotec
12.23.1 Petrotec Corporation Information
12.23.2 Petrotec Overview
12.23.3 Petrotec Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Petrotec Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.23.5 Petrotec Recent Developments
12.24 Biocom
12.24.1 Biocom Corporation Information
12.24.2 Biocom Overview
12.24.3 Biocom Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Biocom Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.24.5 Biocom Recent Developments
12.25 SARIA Bio-Industries
12.25.1 SARIA Bio-Industries Corporation Information
12.25.2 SARIA Bio-Industries Overview
12.25.3 SARIA Bio-Industries Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 SARIA Bio-Industries Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.25.5 SARIA Bio-Industries Recent Developments
12.26 Biodiesel Aragon
12.26.1 Biodiesel Aragon Corporation Information
12.26.2 Biodiesel Aragon Overview
12.26.3 Biodiesel Aragon Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Biodiesel Aragon Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.26.5 Biodiesel Aragon Recent Developments
12.27 Bionor
12.27.1 Bionor Corporation Information
12.27.2 Bionor Overview
12.27.3 Bionor Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Bionor Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.27.5 Bionor Recent Developments
12.28 Iniciativas Bioenergeticas
12.28.1 Iniciativas Bioenergeticas Corporation Information
12.28.2 Iniciativas Bioenergeticas Overview
12.28.3 Iniciativas Bioenergeticas Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Iniciativas Bioenergeticas Biofuels and Biodiesel Product Description
12.28.5 Iniciativas Bioenergeticas Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Biofuels and Biodiesel Production Mode & Process
13.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Sales Channels
13.4.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Distributors
13.5 Biofuels and Biodiesel Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Biofuels and Biodiesel Industry Trends
14.2 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Drivers
14.3 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Challenges
14.4 Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
