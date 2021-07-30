UAV Ground Control Station Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Elbit Systems, Raytheon Company, L3 Technologies

Latest released Global UAV Ground Control Station Market Research Report provides detailed assessment about Key and emerging Players highlighting profiles, product portfolio, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this evaluation the aim is to throw lights on Future trends, Growth Factors, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and validated market data. Furthermore, a clear explanation of How or Why this market will see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players (SWOT) strength and weakness.

Key Players in UAV Ground Control Station Market:

Elbit Systems (Israel), Raytheon Company (United States), L3 Technologies (United States), Textron Systems (United States), General Dynamics (United States), AERODRONES (France), Robosys Automation and Robotics (India), Asseco Poland SA (Poland), AL Marakeb (UAE), Real-Time Innovations (United States),

Definition:

The demand for lightweight and portable ground control system (GCS) is one of the primary growth factors for this market. The cutting edge warriors require lightweight, convenient GCSs that can be effectively taken care of and worked during gunfire and other on-field dangers during field activities. The use for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) gains popularity, so would the demand and increase in aerial activity controlled from one or more control stations. The UAV Ground Control Station (GCS) serves as a critical part of the UAVs mission and provides the facility for the human control of aerial vehicles. In military applications, the GCS is a hub for the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) data generated by the unmanned aircraftâ€™s payload even though the UAV and GCS could be thousands of miles apart. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) presents rules of working UAVs in the National Airspace System (NAS), this makes the ways for business applications, for example, Custom Border Patrol and applications where swarming techniques are used. There are various types of GCS, which include handheld, portable, mobile and fixed GCSs To enable the aerospace and defence companies to integrate their own platforms into the unit, the vendors are offering GCS that is compatible with original equipment manufacturers. These inventive features give the latest GSCs a tactical advantage over the fixed GSCs.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of UAVs

Interoperability and Open Architecture

Growing Demand for Lightweight and Portable Ground Control Stations for Warfare operation



Market Trends:

Integration of Open Architecture-Based Plug and Play in Ground Control Stations

The emergence of automated UAV GCS

Market Opportunity:

Automation of Ground Control Stations

Miniaturization of Ground Control Stations



Global UAV Ground Control Station Market Segmented by: by Type (Defense UAV GCS, Commercial UAV GCS), Application (Operation, Communication, Monitor, Surveying & Mapping, Inspections, Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Security and Public Safety), Services (Integration, Maintenance, Upgradation/Modernization, Training, Leasing), Type (Mobile (Vehicle Mounted, Container Mounted/Trailer Mounted), Portable (Handheld,Bag Mounted)), System (Hardware, Software)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

