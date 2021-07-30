Fire Control System Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution | Elbit Systems Ltd, General Dynamics, Rheinmetall AG

Latest released Global Fire Control System Market Research Report provides detailed assessment about Key and emerging Players highlighting profiles, product portfolio, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this evaluation the aim is to throw lights on Future trends, Growth Factors, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and validated market data. Furthermore, a clear explanation of How or Why this market will see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players (SWOT) strength and weakness.

Key Players in Fire Control System Market:

Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin (United States), Safran (France), Leonardo (Italy), Raytheon Company (United States), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Northrop Grumman (United States), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Wilcox Industries (United States),

Definition:

The fire control system (FCS) refers to components operating together such as gun data computer, radar, and a director which provides assistance to the weapon system in hitting the target faster and accurately. The fire control system has high growth prospects in developing economies owing to increasing expenditure on defense to strengthen their armed forces. Further, technological development to improve the accuracy of the fire control system, development in automatic fire control and combat system expected to drive the market in the long standing.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Expenditure on Defense in Emerging Countries

Development in Automatic Weapon System across Globe



Market Trends:

Emphasizing on Military Modernization Programs

Development in Innovative Combat Systems for Situational Awareness



Market Opportunity:

Increasing R&D Investments for Technological Developments in military weapons and systems

Rising Demand for Digital Fire Control Systems



Global Fire Control System Market Segmented by: by Platform (Land Main (Battle Tanks, Armored Fighting Vehicles, Light Protected Vehicles), Airborne (Attack Helicopters, Fighter Aircraft, Special Mission Aircraft), Naval (Destroyers, Frigates, Corvettes)), Range (Short-Range (0-9 Km), Medium-Range (9-80 Km), Long-Range (Above 80 Km)), System (Target Acquisition & Guidance Systems, Ballistic Computers, Navigation Systems, Power Systems, Others), Weapon Class (Automatic (Guns Rifles, Machine Guns), Launchers (Automatic Grenade Launchers, Missile Launchers, Rocket Launchers, Mortar Launchers, Torpedo Launchers))

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

