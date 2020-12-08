Veterinary Disposables Market Witness Highest Growth in near Future 2030 | Leading Key Players: Mindray Medical International Limited, Smiths Group plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG

The New Report “Veterinary Disposables Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global veterinary disposables market is expected to decline from $0.30 billion in 2019 to $0.28 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.84%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $0.36 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The veterinary disposables market consists of sales of veterinary disposables by companies that manufacture veterinary disposables. Veterinary disposables are products where are meant for single-use, used for the treatment of diseases in animals.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Mindray Medical International Limited, Smiths Group plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Henry Schein, DRE Veterinary, Midmark Corporation, Jorgensen Laboratories, BD, Cardinalhealth and Medtronic.

The veterinary disposables market covered in this report is segmented by type into critical care consumables; wound management consumables; fluid administration and therapy consumables; airway management consumables; gastroenterology consumables; needles; others. It is also segmented by animal type into small animals; large animals; others and by end user: veterinary clinics; veterinary hospitals; research institutes; others.

Companies in the veterinary disposables industry are increasingly investing in mergers and acquisitions with other players to drive product innovations. To succeed in the increasingly competitive veterinary disposables market, companies are entering into new geographies and developing innovative products through sharing skills and expertise with other players through acquisitions and mergers. In April 2020, Heska Corporation, a US-based company that manufactures and markets products related to companion animal care, acquired Scil Animal Care for $125 million. Through this acquisition, Heska Corporation expects to expand in the European region. Scil Animal Care is a European company that specializes in the distribution of animal health laboratories and imaging diagnostic products and services. In 2016, Midmark acquired VSSI, Inc. for better product innovation.

The shortage of veterinarians in underdeveloped and developing countries limited the growth of the veterinary disposables market during the historic period. During 2015-2019, veterinary healthcare access was relatively poor in most developing countries compared to developed nations, while the animal disease burden was high in low- and middle-income countries. As of 2019, there were only 918 veterinary surgeons in Chandigarh, India as against the required 1,122 veterinary surgeons to cater to a livestock population of 8.9 million. The low availability of veterinary healthcare services and an insufficient number of veterinary clinics and veterinarians limited the growth of the veterinary disposables in many developing nations.

