2030 Air Purifiers Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Demand and Top Companies: LG Electronics, Coway Co, Daikin Industries, Dyson, Whirlpool

The global air purifiers market reached a value of nearly $1,559.8.0 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% to nearly $2,350.8 million by 2023. The market is expected to reach $2,886.0 million by 2025, and $4,819.4 million by 2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in air pollution levels, increasing health awareness, technological advances, and increased prevalence of respiratory diseases, increased geriatric population, and economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were growing environmental concerns, counterfeit products, and high initial and maintenance costs.

LG Electronics Inc.; Coway Co., Ltd.; Daikin Industries, Ltd.; Dyson Ltd.; Whirlpool Corporation

Going forward, higher incidence of allergies, rising health consciousness, changing climate conditions, increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea, coronavirus impact, and growing urbanization are expected to drive the market. High adoption and maintenance costs, UV technology used in air purifiers, ozone emissions, and underperformance are major factors that could hinder the growth of the air purifiers market in the future.

The air purifiers market is segmented by type into dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors and others. The fume & smoke collectors market was the largest segment of the air purifiers market by type, accounting for $775.9 million or 49.7% of the total market in 2019. The dust collectors market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2019-2023.

The air purifiers market is segmented by technology into HEPA filter, activated carbon, and others. The HEPA filter market was the largest segment of the air purifiers market by technology, accounting for $820.6 million or 52.6% of the total market in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2023.

