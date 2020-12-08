Animal Medicine Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030 | Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco Animal Health, Bayer AG

The New Report “Animal Medicine Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global animal medicine market reached a value of nearly $42,469.3 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% to nearly $54,690.0 million by 2023.Also the market is expected to growth to $62,005.7 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.48% and to $85,059.4 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.53%.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets driving pet care spending among the population, increased spending on pets globally, and increased disease prevalence among animals supporting the use of veterinary medicines, worldwide rise in meat consumption, and shortages of cheaper generic medicines in the animal medicine market. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were shortages of veterinarians resulting in the low awareness levels of animal healthcare, the lack of awareness about animal healthcare in developed and developing market in general, and inappropriate use of medicines.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Zoetis, Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Merck & Co.; Elanco Animal Health Inc.; Bayer AG

Get sample copy of “Animal Medicine Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TBRC00034793

Going forward, economic growth supporting increased standards of living and strengthening middle class, increasing penetration of pet insurance, and rising meat production will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the animal medicine market in the future include rising threat of antibiotic resistance among animals, consolidation of customers and distributors resulting in the decline of veterinary medicines prices and reductions in free trade affecting end users of the animal medicine market.

The animal medicine market is segmented by type of medicine into veterinary pharmaceuticals and feed additives. The veterinary pharmaceuticals market was the largest segment of the animal medicine market, accounting for $37,643.5 million or 88.6% of the total in 2019 and this market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2023.

The veterinary pharmaceuticals market is further segmented by type of pharmaceuticals into veterinary parasiticides, veterinary vaccines, veterinary antibiotics and others – veterinary pharmaceuticals. The veterinary parasiticides market was the largest segment of veterinary pharmaceuticals market, accounting for $11,041.6 million or 29.3% of the total market in 2019. And this market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2023.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TBRC00034793

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Animal Medicine Market Size

2.2 Animal Medicine Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Animal Medicine Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Animal Medicine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Animal Medicine Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Animal Medicine Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Animal Medicine Sales by Product

4.2 Global Animal Medicine Revenue by Product

4.3 Animal Medicine Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Animal Medicine Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TBRC00034793

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.