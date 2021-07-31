Aphakia Market is touching new level | Ophtec BV, Novartis, Rayner

The Latest research report on the Aphakia market publish by the HTF MI, on both global and regional scales, which provides a better understanding of the present market landscape, development, market outlook and status to 2026. The growth of the Aphakia market has been driven by the emerging demand in the well-established regions, types, current advancements, and the growing infiltration of the end-users. Based on the Aphakia industrial & supply chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, Types, Applications and Some Major Key players/Manufacturers Johnson & JohnsonServices,Inc. (United States), OphtecBV (Netherland), Novartis (Switzerland), Rayner(United Kingdom), Bohus BioTech AB (Sweden), Lifecore Biomedical (United States), Aetna Inc. (United States), The Cooper Companies Inc. (United States), Menicon (Japan) and Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc. (Canada).

Summary

Global Aphakia Market Overview:

Aphakia is the absence of the lens of the eye, due to surgical removal, a perforating wound or ulcer, or congenital anomaly. It causes a loss of accommodation, farsightedness (hyperopia), and a deep anterior chamber. Complications such as the detachment of the vitreous or retina and glaucoma. This condition is most common in adults with cataracts, but it can also affect infants and children. Aphakia is a condition in which there is an absence or dislocation of the crystalline eye lens from its normal position of the pupillary area. It occurs due to the presence of diseases such as congenital or trauma conditions or after surgery for cataract removal. This condition is most common in adults with cataracts. However, this condition can also affect infants and children.

Growth Drivers

Growing demand for treatment of the ophthalmic disease

Increased geriatric population

Roadblocks

Restrictive field of vision

Lack of a number of professionals

Opportunities

Rapid development in the healthcare sector and rising geriatric population and technological advancement in the healthcare sector fuel

Challenges

Poor cosmetic appearance

Less treatment availability

Competitive Landscape:

The global Aphakia market is fragmented by numerous key players The intensity of rivalry appears to be high in this market as competitors are numerous and the products are undifferentiated. Major companies in this market are constantly working towards introducing innovative products and lowering production costs in order to enhance profitability.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Johnson & JohnsonServices,Inc. (United States), OphtecBV (Netherland), Novartis (Switzerland), Rayner(United Kingdom), Bohus BioTech AB (Sweden), Lifecore Biomedical (United States), Aetna Inc. (United States), The Cooper Companies Inc. (United States), Menicon (Japan) and Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc. (Canada). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Contact Fill (United States). Analyst at AMA Research see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Aphakia market by 2025. Considering Market by Treatment, the sub-segment i.e. Spectacles will boost the Aphakia market. Considering Market by Intraocular Lens Material, the sub-segment i.e. PMMA will boost the Aphakia market. Considering Market by Cause of Aphakia, the sub-segment i.e. Cataracts will boost the Aphakia market. Considering Market by End User, the sub-segment i.e. Hospitals will boost the Aphakia market. Considering Market by Symptoms, the sub-segment i.e. Defective vision will boost the Aphakia market.

In February 2019 Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces the launch of its TECNIS Eyhance IOL to treat cataracts in Europe. The TECNIS Eyhance IOL, model ICB00, is pointed to for the visual correction of aphakia in adult patients in whom a cataractous lens has been removed by extracapsular cataract extraction.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Aphakia market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Aphakia market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes New Entrants/Investors, Analysts and Strategic Business Planners, Aphakia Providers, Venture Capitalists and Private Equity Firms, Government Regulatory and Research Organizations and End-Use Industry.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Aphakia Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027 Market:

