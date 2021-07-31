Aircraft Maintenance Services Market Strategy Assessment, Development & Futuristic Trends | MTU Friedrichshafen, AAR, SR Technics

The Latest research report on the Aircraft Maintenance Services market publish by the HTF MI, on both global and regional scales, which provides a better understanding of the present market landscape, development, market outlook and status to 2026. The growth of the Aircraft Maintenance Services market has been driven by the emerging demand in the well-established regions, types, current advancements, and the growing infiltration of the end-users. Based on the Aircraft Maintenance Services industrial & supply chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, Types, Applications and Some Major Key players/Manufacturers Lufthansa Technik (Germany), GE Aviation (United States), AFI KLM E&M (France), ST Engineering Aerospace (Singapore), MTU Friedrichshafen (Germany), AAR Corp (United States), SR Technics (Switzerland) and SIA Engineering (Singapore).

Summary

Global Aircraft Maintenance Services Market Overview:

The aircraft management service includes managing maintenance according to commercial standards and ensuring all logistics. These things are done for both safety and operational efficiency. In addition, aircraft maintenance services offer aircraft owners several advantages. It includes complete control of the aircraft, but also offers the ability to reach a wider range of customers. This increases the number of Business Jet Charter trips your managed aircraft can make in a day and reduces your fixed costs. Aircraft maintenance services take full responsibility for aircraft, including maintenance and planning charters. Aircraft Maintenance Services members also receive discounted prices on fuel, training, jet maintenance, and insurance packages. In addition, the services use international accounting standards (e.g. EASA STC) which help keep track of performance and finances. The automotive and transportation industries are among the industries hardest hit by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and are currently in unprecedented uncertainty. COVID-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the supply chain and product demand in the automotive sector. Industry concern has shifted from focusing on disrupting the supply chain from China to the general slump in demand for automotive products. Demand for commercial vehicles is expected to decrease with the discontinuation of all non-essential services. In addition, changes in consumer buying behavior due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic could have a serious impact on the growth of the industry in the near future. In the meantime, liquidity bottlenecks and the liquidity crisis have already affected the sales of the fleet operators, which is expected to increase further in the coming months. Some of the players profiled in the study are Lufthansa Technik (Germany), GE Aviation (United States), AFI KLM E&M (France), ST Engineering Aerospace (Singapore), MTU Friedrichshafen (Germany), AAR Corp (United States), SR Technics (Switzerland) and SIA Engineering (Singapore).

On the basis of geography, the market of Aircraft Maintenance Services has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Aircraft Type, the sub-segment i.e. Narrow-Body Aircraft will boost the Aircraft Maintenance Services market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Organization Type, the sub-segment i.e. Airline/Operator Maintenance Organization will boost the Aircraft Maintenance Services market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Service Type, the sub-segment i.e. Component Replacement & Rigging will boost the Aircraft Maintenance Services market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Growth Drivers

The Stringent Regulations Laid Down By Airworthiness Authorities

A Rise in Aircraft Modernization, Environmental Concerns, and Norms and Regulations

The Rise of Refurbished and Used Parts in the Engine and Non-Engine Maintenance

The Introduction of a New-Generation Fleet in the Aviation Sector Requires a High Degree of Expertise and Knowledge

Influencing Trend

Maintenance and Crucial Repairs of Cargo Planes Due To an Increase in Flying Frequency

The Rise in International Trade and Demand for New Aircraft

Rising Airline Operators Are Upgrading Their Plane Models to Enable Cost-Saving That Results In Fuel Efficiency

Restraints

Issues Associated With the Compliance of Various Aviation Regulations

The Lack of Availability of Skilled Workforce

Opportunities

The Increase in Spending By Airline Companies on Aircraft Maintenance and Spare Parts

The Rise in Advanced Technologies for Maintenance Activities and OEMs

The Growing Presence of OEMs in the Maintenance Industry Providing Engine Maintenance Services

Challenges

Lack of Common Data Standards

The companies are now exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new developments in existing products, and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are also exploring new geographies and industries through expansions and acquisitions so as to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.

Target Audience:

Providers of Aircraft Maintenance Services, End-Users, Potential Investors, Market Research Firms, Regulatory Bodies and Others

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Aircraft Maintenance Services market on the basis of product [Airframe, Engine, Component and Line] , application [Air Transport and BGA], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Aircraft Maintenance Services market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Aircraft Maintenance Services industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are .

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Aircraft Maintenance Services market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. The primary research is performed by taking the interviews of executives of various companies dealing in the market as well as using the survey reports, research institute, and latest research reports. Meanwhile, analyst team keeps preparing set of questionnaires and after getting appointee list; the target audience are then tapped and segregated with various mediums and channels that are feasible for making connection that includes email communication, telephonic, skype, LinkedIn Group & InMail, Community Forums, Community Forums, open Survey, SurveyMonkey etc.

