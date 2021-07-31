Global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market was valued at USD XXX million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX percent to reach USD XXX million by 2029 including key companies- Continental, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch, Delphi.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 is considered the base year, 2021 is considered the estimated year, and the years 2022 to 2029 are considered the forecast period.

Using the Competitive Strategic Window, vendors can determine whether their capabilities and future growth prospects are aligned with those of their competitors. During a forecast period, it describes the optimal or favorable fit for vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition, geographic expansion, R&D, and new product introduction strategies.

Market Share Analysis:

As a result, the Market Share Analysis analyses the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market share of each vendor in relation to the market as a whole. There is also a comparison of its revenue generation in relation to other Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) industry vendors in the same space. Vendors are compared in terms of revenue generation and customer base to other vendors.

Knowledge of the vendor’s Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market share gives a good idea about their size and competitiveness during the base year. Market characteristics are revealed in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance and amalgamation traits in the market’s history.

Vendors in the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market are ranked according to their Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and their Product Satisfaction (Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) in order to help businesses make better choices.

Usability Profiles for Companies: Continental, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch, Delphi

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market report explores the recent significant developments by leading vendors and innovation profiles, including:

Product Type Segmentation

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Industry Segmentation

Automated Driver Assistance

Intelligent Traffic Systems

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Passenger Information System

Fleet & Asset Management

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Introduction

3.2. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market Outlook

3.3. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Geography Outlook

3.4. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Competitor Outlook

4. Market Overview

4.1. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Introduction

4.2. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights

5.1. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing digitalization of enterprises across Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) industry verticals

5.1.1.2. Penetration of Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology and various service models

5.1.1.3. Emergence Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) of small and medium enterprises globally

5.1.2. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Restraints

5.1.2.1. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Rising security and privacy concerns

5.1.3. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing integration of artificial intelligence in Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) industries

5.1.3.2. Rising technological advancement in Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) services

5.1.4. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Challenges

5.1.4.1. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Lack of skilled professionals

5.2. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Porters Five Forces Analysis

6. Americas Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market

7. Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market

8. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market

9. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Competitive Landscape

9.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

9.1.1. Quadrants

9.1.2. Business Strategy

9.1.3. Product Satisfaction

9.2. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market Ranking Analysis

9.3. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

9.4. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Competitive Scenario

9.4.1. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Merger & Acquisition

9.4.2. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

9.4.3. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) New Product Launch & Enhancement

9.4.4. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Investment & Funding

9.4.5. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Award, Recognition, & Expansion

10. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Company Usability Profiles

