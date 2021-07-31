Solid-State Drives Market Value Predicted to Hit Big Revenues in Future | Samsung, Intel, Western Digital

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Solid-State Drives Market Outlook to 2026”. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Solid-State Drives market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Solid-State Drives Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Samsung (South Korea), Intel (United States), Western Digital (United States), Micron (United States), Toshiba (Japan), Viking (United States), Adata (Taiwan), Foremay (United States), BiTMICRO Networks (United States), Crossbar (United States)

Solid-state drives market is expected to increase due to the rapidly increasing cloud platforms and technical advancements in solid-state storage such as new interfaces such as PCIe, NVMe, and others. a solid-state drive is a storage device that uses integrated circuit assemblies to store data persistently, typically using flash memory, and functioning as secondary storage in the hierarchy of computer storage.

In April 2019, Intel introduced Intel Optane Memory H10 with solid-state storage that combines the responsiveness of Intel Optane technology with the storage capacity of Intel Quad Level Cell (QLC) 3D NAND technology in an M.2 form factor.

In March 2019, Western Digital Corp. is accelerating the NVMe transition of value-PC storage by adding an NVMe model to its WD Blue solid-state drive (SSD) portfolio, the WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD. The new SSD delivers three-times the performance of its SATA counterpart while maintaining the reliability of the WD Blue product line.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Penetration of High-End Cloud Computing

Growing Adoption of SSDS in Data Center

Market Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of SSDS in Tablets and Notebooks

Growth of 5G Technology in both Developed and Developing Countries

Market Trends:

Technical Advancements in the Solid-State Storage such as Solid-state Drives with New Interfaces such as PCIe, NVMe, and Others

by Application (Data Centers, Desktop PCs, Notebooks/Tablets), Capacity (4 â€“ 16 GB, 16 â€“ 64 GB, 64 â€“ 360 GB, 360 GB â€“ 2 TB, Over 2 TB), Technology (SLC, MLC Planar, MLC 3D, TLC Planar, TLC 3D), Interface (SATA, SAS, PCIe)

