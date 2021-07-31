40 Inch TVs Market To Grow Extensively at Unstoppable Rate | Sony, Panasonic, Philips

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “40 Inch TVs Market Outlook to 2026”. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global 40 Inch TVs market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the 40 Inch TVs Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Philips (Netherland), Samsung (South Korea), VIZIO Inc. (United States), Sharp Corp. (Japan), TCL Corporation (China), Xiaomi (China), Vu Technologies (United States), Onida Electronics (India),

What do you know about 40 Inch TVs?

The availability of high definition content, high-speed broadband, and declining price points is driving consumers to buy bigger size TVs. The television industry is one of the promising industries where technological advancement is on the way. Nowadays, a smart TV has been the most popular among consumers. This can be attributed to its ability to connect to the internet as it has a built-in Wi-Fi. Apart from facilitating the service of a conventional television set, it provides for activities like Internet TV, interactive media on a real-time basis, on-demand streaming media, etc. A 40-Inch TV is one of the major segments of which the demand is growing significantly and expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

On 6 Aug 2019, Samsung, the largest consumer electronics and mobile phone brand, announced its new online exclusive range of TVs â€“ The Frame and Smart 7-in-1 TV. A revolutionary lifestyle TV â€“ The Frame â€“ offers a perfect balance of technology, functionality, and aesthetics. The new Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TVs have been designed for young millennials and consumers of online content, available in 32 inch and 40-inch variants.

Market Drivers:

The Rise in Disposable Income among the People

Growing Internet Penetration

Low Cost of 40 Inch Tvs Also Contributing to the Growth of the Market



Market Opportunities:

Rising Demand from Developing Regions

Continuous Technological Advancements



Market Trends:

The television industry is expected to make significant progress in IoT adoption

Move towards Smart TVs

The emergence of AI and Machine Learning



The Global 40 Inch TVs Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (LED, LCD, Plasma, OLED), Application (Home Use, Commercial Use), Operating System (Android TV, WebOS, Tizen, Roku TV, SmartCast, Others)

Market M&A Activity:

On 17 Sept. 2019, Xiaomi has launched Mi TV 4A 40-inch in India. The Mi TV 4A 40-inch costs INR 17,999 (USD 250.84) in India.

