Wearable Payments Devices Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials | Apple, Barclays Plc, Fitbit

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Wearable Payments Devices Market Outlook to 2026”. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Wearable Payments Devices market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Wearable Payments Devices Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Apple Inc. (United States), Barclays Plc (United Kingdom), Fitbit, Inc (United States), Google, Inc (United States), Jawbone (United States), Mastercard (United States), PayPal, Inc (United States), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea), Visa Inc (United States), Alibaba Group (China)

What do you know about Wearable Payments Devices?

The Wearable Payments device is a normal wearable device integrated with a loaded payment application or in-built software. This device will be linked to a customer’s bank account and can be used as a debit card while making a payment to any merchant who accepts contactless tap-and-go payments through a PoS device. Rising urbanization and digitization have increased the demand for wearable devices.

Market Drivers:

Rise in Adoption of Cashless Payments due to Digitisation

Rise in Demand for Wearable Devices Along with Contactless Payment



Market Opportunities:

Upsurge in Integration of Near-Field Communication Technology (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Market Trends:

Enhancement in Host Card Emulation Technology in Wearable Payments

The Global Wearable Payments Devices Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Smart Watches, Fitness Tracker, Payment Wristbands, Others), Application (Grocery Stores, Bar & Restaurants, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Entertainment Centers, Others), Technology (Near-field Communication Technology (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), QR & Bar Codes, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Market M&A Activity:

In 2021, Google completes Fitbit acquisition, a leader in smartwatch and fitness band. This acquisition will help google to expand in the smartwatch sector with help of the Google broader infrastructure and software.

