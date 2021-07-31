Bicycle Accessories Market To Grow Extensively at Unstoppable Rate | Accell Group N.V., Avon Cycles, Campagnolo S.R.L.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Bicycle Accessories Market Outlook to 2026”. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Bicycle Accessories market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Bicycle Accessories Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Accell Group N.V. (Netherlands), Avon Cycles Ltd (India), Campagnolo S.R.L. (Italy), Garmin Ltd. (United States), Shimano Inc. (Japan), Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Merida Industry Co Ltd (Taiwan), Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd (South Korea), Endura Ltd. (United Kingdom), Raj Cycles India Private Limited (India), Eastman Industries Limited (India)

What do you know about Bicycle Accessories?

Bicycle accessories are refer as the extra parts which can be attach to the bicycle to address the problems which can be face on the road or trail. This accessories can be helmets, gloves & warmers, LED lights, mirror, bottle cage, pump or any thing. Such accessories are attach to the bicycle for too many reason, it can be for transforming the simple look of bicycle to a new one or it can be for some essential reason during rising and all. The market of the bicycle accessories is driving sue to various opportunities such as low labor cost and affordable manufacturing cost.

Avon Cycles ltd collaborated with French company, Cronus Sports & Technology Co. Ltd.,, in order to introduce bicycles of a French pedigree into the Indian market.

Market Drivers:

Growing fitness activity across the globe

Increasing inclination towards various accessories for travelling purpose

Market Opportunities:

Low labor cost and manufacturing of affordable at economic range products

Market Trends:

Growing rental and sharing services in various urban cities

The Global Bicycle Accessories Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Helmets, Gloves & Warmers, LED Lights, Mirror, Bottle Cage, Pump, Front Basket & Luggage Carrier, Horn, Others), Application (Road Bicycles, Others (Gym Bicycle)), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

Market M&A Activity:

Accell Group N.V. successfully completed the acquisition of VELOSOPHY. By making this acquisition, the company has accelerated its innovation strategy that is focused on the development of urban mobility solutions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Bicycle Accessories Market:

