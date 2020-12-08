Farm Tyre (Tire) Market Forecast 2020-2026, Latest Trends and Opportunities|ATG, Balkrishna Industries, BKT, Bridgestone

The global Farm Tyre (Tire) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market, such as Apollo Tyres Ltd., ATG, Balkrishna Industries, BKT, Bridgestone, Carlisle, CEAT Ltd., Continental AG, Delta, Hankook Tire, Harvest King, J.K. Tyre, Michelin, Mitas, MRF Limited, Nokian, Pirelli, Shandong Zhentai, Specialty Tires, Sumitomo, Taishan Tyre, TBC Corporation, The Carlstar Group, LLC, Titan International, Trelleborg, Xugong Tyres Farm Tyre (Tire) They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Farm Tyre (Tire) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Market by Product: Bias Tyres, Radial Tyres Farm Tyre (Tire)

Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Market by Application: , Tractors tyres, Harvester tyres, Sprayer tyres, Trailer tyres, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Farm Tyre (Tire) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Farm Tyre (Tire) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Farm Tyre (Tire) market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Farm Tyre (Tire) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bias Tyres

1.4.3 Radial Tyres

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Tractors tyres

1.5.3 Harvester tyres

1.5.4 Sprayer tyres

1.5.5 Trailer tyres

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Farm Tyre (Tire) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Farm Tyre (Tire) Industry

1.6.1.1 Farm Tyre (Tire) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Farm Tyre (Tire) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Farm Tyre (Tire) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Farm Tyre (Tire) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Farm Tyre (Tire) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Farm Tyre (Tire) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Farm Tyre (Tire) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Farm Tyre (Tire) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Farm Tyre (Tire) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Farm Tyre (Tire) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Farm Tyre (Tire) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Farm Tyre (Tire) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Farm Tyre (Tire) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Farm Tyre (Tire) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Farm Tyre (Tire) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Farm Tyre (Tire) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Farm Tyre (Tire) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Farm Tyre (Tire) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Farm Tyre (Tire) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Farm Tyre (Tire) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Farm Tyre (Tire) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Farm Tyre (Tire) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Farm Tyre (Tire) Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Farm Tyre (Tire) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Farm Tyre (Tire) Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Farm Tyre (Tire) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Apollo Tyres Ltd.

8.1.1 Apollo Tyres Ltd. Corporation Information

8.1.2 Apollo Tyres Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Apollo Tyres Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Apollo Tyres Ltd. Product Description

8.1.5 Apollo Tyres Ltd. Recent Development

8.2 ATG

8.2.1 ATG Corporation Information

8.2.2 ATG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 ATG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ATG Product Description

8.2.5 ATG Recent Development

8.3 Balkrishna Industries

8.3.1 Balkrishna Industries Corporation Information

8.3.2 Balkrishna Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Balkrishna Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Balkrishna Industries Product Description

8.3.5 Balkrishna Industries Recent Development

8.4 BKT

8.4.1 BKT Corporation Information

8.4.2 BKT Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 BKT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 BKT Product Description

8.4.5 BKT Recent Development

8.5 Bridgestone

8.5.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

8.5.2 Bridgestone Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Bridgestone Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Bridgestone Product Description

8.5.5 Bridgestone Recent Development

8.6 Carlisle

8.6.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

8.6.2 Carlisle Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Carlisle Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Carlisle Product Description

8.6.5 Carlisle Recent Development

8.7 CEAT Ltd.

8.7.1 CEAT Ltd. Corporation Information

8.7.2 CEAT Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 CEAT Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 CEAT Ltd. Product Description

8.7.5 CEAT Ltd. Recent Development

8.8 Continental AG

8.8.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

8.8.2 Continental AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Continental AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Continental AG Product Description

8.8.5 Continental AG Recent Development

8.9 Delta

8.9.1 Delta Corporation Information

8.9.2 Delta Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Delta Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Delta Product Description

8.9.5 Delta Recent Development

8.10 Hankook Tire

8.10.1 Hankook Tire Corporation Information

8.10.2 Hankook Tire Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Hankook Tire Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Hankook Tire Product Description

8.10.5 Hankook Tire Recent Development

8.11 Harvest King

8.11.1 Harvest King Corporation Information

8.11.2 Harvest King Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Harvest King Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Harvest King Product Description

8.11.5 Harvest King Recent Development

8.12 J.K. Tyre

8.12.1 J.K. Tyre Corporation Information

8.12.2 J.K. Tyre Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 J.K. Tyre Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 J.K. Tyre Product Description

8.12.5 J.K. Tyre Recent Development

8.13 Michelin

8.13.1 Michelin Corporation Information

8.13.2 Michelin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Michelin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Michelin Product Description

8.13.5 Michelin Recent Development

8.14 Mitas

8.14.1 Mitas Corporation Information

8.14.2 Mitas Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Mitas Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Mitas Product Description

8.14.5 Mitas Recent Development

8.15 MRF Limited

8.15.1 MRF Limited Corporation Information

8.15.2 MRF Limited Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 MRF Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 MRF Limited Product Description

8.15.5 MRF Limited Recent Development

8.16 Nokian

8.16.1 Nokian Corporation Information

8.16.2 Nokian Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Nokian Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Nokian Product Description

8.16.5 Nokian Recent Development

8.17 Pirelli

8.17.1 Pirelli Corporation Information

8.17.2 Pirelli Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Pirelli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Pirelli Product Description

8.17.5 Pirelli Recent Development

8.18 Shandong Zhentai

8.18.1 Shandong Zhentai Corporation Information

8.18.2 Shandong Zhentai Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Shandong Zhentai Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Shandong Zhentai Product Description

8.18.5 Shandong Zhentai Recent Development

8.19 Specialty Tires

8.19.1 Specialty Tires Corporation Information

8.19.2 Specialty Tires Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Specialty Tires Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Specialty Tires Product Description

8.19.5 Specialty Tires Recent Development

8.20 Sumitomo

8.20.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

8.20.2 Sumitomo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Sumitomo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Sumitomo Product Description

8.20.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

8.21 Taishan Tyre

8.21.1 Taishan Tyre Corporation Information

8.21.2 Taishan Tyre Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Taishan Tyre Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Taishan Tyre Product Description

8.21.5 Taishan Tyre Recent Development

8.22 TBC Corporation

8.22.1 TBC Corporation Corporation Information

8.22.2 TBC Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 TBC Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 TBC Corporation Product Description

8.22.5 TBC Corporation Recent Development

8.23 The Carlstar Group, LLC

8.23.1 The Carlstar Group, LLC Corporation Information

8.23.2 The Carlstar Group, LLC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 The Carlstar Group, LLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 The Carlstar Group, LLC Product Description

8.23.5 The Carlstar Group, LLC Recent Development

8.24 Titan International

8.24.1 Titan International Corporation Information

8.24.2 Titan International Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 Titan International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Titan International Product Description

8.24.5 Titan International Recent Development

8.25 Trelleborg

8.25.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information

8.25.2 Trelleborg Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 Trelleborg Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Trelleborg Product Description

8.25.5 Trelleborg Recent Development

8.26 Xugong Tyres

8.26.1 Xugong Tyres Corporation Information

8.26.2 Xugong Tyres Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 Xugong Tyres Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Xugong Tyres Product Description

8.26.5 Xugong Tyres Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Farm Tyre (Tire) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Farm Tyre (Tire) Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Farm Tyre (Tire) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Farm Tyre (Tire) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Farm Tyre (Tire) Distributors

11.3 Farm Tyre (Tire) Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Farm Tyre (Tire) Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

