Fire Protection Systems Market: How to Leverage on Technology during Covid19 Crisis? AB Publ., Gielle Srl, 3M, S, Emerson Electric Co.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Global Fire Protection Systems market segments by Types:
By Fire Management Systems,
Pre-action fire sprinklers
Wet fire sprinklers
Fire extinguishers
Dry fire sprinklers
Water extinguishers
Deluge fire sprinklers
CO2 extinguishers
Foam extinguishers
Dry chemical extinguishers
Others
By Technology,
Passive Fire Protection Systems
Active Fire Protection Systems
By Fire Detection Systems,
Sensors
Flame detectors
Single IR
Multi IR
Single UV
Smoke detectors
Double UV/ IR
Photoelectric
Triple IR
Ionization chamber
RFID systems
Others
By Fire Analysis Software,
Simulation software
Fire modeling
Analysis software
Fire mapping
By Industry Verticals,
Hospitality
IT & telecommunication
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Others
By Service,
Engineering services
Design & installation services
Maintenance services
Managed services
Others
By Fire Response Systems,
Secure communication systems
Public alert systems
Voice evacuation
Fire alarm devices
Emergency lighting systems
Others
Detailed analysis of Global Fire Protection Systems market segments by Applications:
The Major Players Covered in this Report: AB Publ., Gielle Srl, 3M, S, Emerson Electric Co., Danfoss Semco A/S, Johnson Controls plc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, KEVTA Fire Systems, Inc., Blaze Manufacturing Solutions Ltd., Deluge Offshore & Marine Pte Ltd., and Honeywell International, Inc.
Regional Analysis for Global Fire Protection Systems Market:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2014-2019
Base year – 2019
Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]
