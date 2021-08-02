Global Online Learning Software and Platform Market Share & Forecast 2021| Udemy, Wileyplus, Epignosis TalentLMS

Online Learning Software and Platforms, or online course platforms, provide an architecture to create online courses and other educational products. Online Learning platforms are used by businesses, educators, or solopreneurs to create, author, and/or self-publish educational material. Some provide an existing marketplace on which to sell online courses or help businesses market their content. Online Learning Platforms provide tools to create customizable study materials and streamline tasks, freeing up educators to focus on providing engaging, and high-quality lessons. Some platforms allow instructors to integrate adaptive learning technology into their courses, offering a consistent experience across products. Online Learning Platforms are often implemented as standalone platforms, marketplace online course platforms, or all-in-one platforms. Additionally, this platform might be sold as an integrated solution within a learning management system (LMS) to help users administer their overall eLearning program. The Online Learning Software and Platform market covers Cloud, On Premises, Mobile, etc. The typical players include Udemy, Wileyplus, TalentLMS, Tovuti, Thinkific, Mcgraw-Hill, 360Learning, Kajabi, etc. Global online learning software and platform main players include Udemy, Coursera, Linkedin Learning, Udacity, McGraw-Hill, etc., totally accounting for about 20%. Americas is the largest market, with a share over 38%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into cloud, on premises and mobile. Cloud is the largest segment, holding a share over 60%. In terms of application, it is widely used in K-12, higher education, vocational training and others. The most common application is in higher education, taking a share over 48%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Learning Software and Platform in China, including the following market information: China Online Learning Software and Platform Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Online Learning Software and Platform companies in 2020 (%) The global Online Learning Software and Platform market size is expected to growth from US$ 5323 million in 2020 to US$ 16340 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Online Learning Software and Platform market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Online Learning Software and Platform Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Online Learning Software and Platform Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Online Learning Software and Platform Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Cloud, On Premises, Mobile China Online Learning Software and Platform Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Online Learning Software and Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), K-12, Higher Education, Vocational Training, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Online Learning Software and Platform revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Online Learning Software and Platform revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Udemy, Wileyplus, Epignosis TalentLMS, Tovuti, Thinkific, McGraw-Hill, 360Learning, Kajabi, Skillshare, Learnworlds, Pluralsight, Edx, Coursera, Codecademy, Future Learn, Moodle, Linkedin Learning, Masterclass, Udacity

