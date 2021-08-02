Global Sales Tax Software Industry Analysis Report 2021| Avalara, Vertex

This report studies the Sales Tax Software market. Sales Tax Software helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements. Cloud-based Sales Tax Software solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the North America and internationally. North America is the largest market with about 35% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 17% market share. The key players are Avalara, Vertex, Inc., SOVOS, AccurateTax.com, EGov Systems, CFS Tax Software, Xero, Thomson Reuters, Exactor, Wolters Kluwer, FedTax, Sales Tax DataLINK, PrepareLink LLC, LumaTax, LegalRaasta.com, Service Objects etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 58% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Sales Tax Software in China, including the following market information: China Sales Tax Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Sales Tax Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Sales Tax Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 867.4 million in 2020 to US$ 898.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Sales Tax Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Sales Tax Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Sales Tax Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Sales Tax Software Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Cloud Based, On-Premises China Sales Tax Software Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Sales Tax Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Sales Tax Software revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Sales Tax Software revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Avalara, Vertex, Inc., SOVOS, AccurateTax.com, EGov Systems, CFS Tax Software, Xero, Thomson Reuters, Exactor, Wolters Kluwer, FedTax, Sales Tax DataLINK, PrepareLink LLC, LumaTax, LegalRaasta.com, Service Objects

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Sales Tax Software market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Sales Tax Software market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Sales Tax Software markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Sales Tax Software market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Sales Tax Software market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Sales Tax Software market.

