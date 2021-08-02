Global Same-day Delivery Market Overview and Outlook Report 2021| A-1 Express, DHL, FedEx

This report studies the Same-day Delivery market, which from the order placed to shipment completed is not beyond one day. Same-day delivery has the potential to fundamentally change the way we shop. It integrates the convenience of online retail with the immediacy of bricks-and-mortar stores. In recent years an increasing number of companies have started piloting and operating new models of same-day delivery. Demand is expected to increase significantly given the compelling value proposition of same-day delivery for consumers. Global Same-day Delivery key players include A-1 Express, DHL, TForce Final Mile, UPS, USA Couriers, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 30%. USA and China is the largest market, both with a share about 25%, followed by Europe, with a share about 15 percent. In terms of application, the largest application is B2B, followed by B2C. This report contains market size and forecasts of Same-day Delivery in China, including the following market information: China Same-day Delivery Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Same-day Delivery companies in 2020 (%) The global Same-day Delivery market size is expected to growth from US$ 11620 million in 2020 to US$ 123050 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Same-day Delivery market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Same-day Delivery Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Same-day Delivery Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Same-day Delivery Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

B2B, B2C China Same-day Delivery Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Same-day Delivery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Food, Consumer

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Same-day Delivery revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Same-day Delivery revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, A-1 Express, DHL, FedEx, TForce Final Mile, UPS, USA Couriers, American Expediting, Aramex, Deliv, Express Courier, LaserShip, Parcelforce Worldwide, NAPAREX, Power Link Delivery, Prestige Delivery, CitySprint

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Same-day Delivery market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Same-day Delivery market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Same-day Delivery markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Same-day Delivery market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Same-day Delivery market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Same-day Delivery market.

