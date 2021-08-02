Global SAP Application Services Industry Chain Research Report 2021| SAP, NTT Data, Infosys

SAP Application Services (often used instead of application management services or application services management) are a pool of services such as management services, implementation and upgrades, post-implementation services, sap hosting. Global SAP Application Services key players include SAP, NTT Data, Infosys, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 30%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by United States and Japan, both have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, Implementation and Upgrades is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is BFSI, followed by Retail & CPG. This report contains market size and forecasts of SAP Application Services in China, including the following market information: China SAP Application Services Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five SAP Application Services companies in 2020 (%) The global SAP Application Services market size is expected to growth from US$ 33040 million in 2020 to US$ 50670 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

The China SAP Application Services market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the SAP Application Services Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China SAP Application Services Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China SAP Application Services Market Segment Percentages,

Management Services, Implementation and Upgrades, Post-Implementation Services, SAP Hosting China SAP Application Services Market,

SAP Application Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & CPG, Telecom & IT, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Others

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies SAP Application Services revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies SAP Application Services revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, SAP, NTT Data, Infosys, Atos, Deloitte, Accenture, Capgemini, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services(TCS), IBM, Fujitsu, PwC, Cognizant, CGI, DXC Technology, EPAM

