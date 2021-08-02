Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Share and Growth 2021| Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox

This report studies the Professional Liability Insurance market. Professional liability insurance (PLI), also called professional indemnity insurance (PII) or errors & omissions (E&O), is a form of liability insurance which helps protect professional advice- and service-providing individuals and companies from bearing the full cost of defending against a negligence claim made by a client, and damages awarded in such a civil lawsuit. The coverage focuses on alleged failure to perform on the part of, financial loss caused by, and error or omission in the service or product sold by the policyholder. These are causes for legal action that would not be covered by a more general liability insurance policy which addresses more direct forms of harm. Professional liability insurance may take on different forms and names depending on the profession, especially medical and legal, and is sometimes required under contract by other businesses that are the beneficiaries of the advice or service. Global Professional Liability Insurance key players include Chubb, AIG, AXA, Hiscox, Allianz, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 35 percent. In terms of product, Medical Liability is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Up to $1 Million, followed by $1 Million to $5 Million. This report contains market size and forecasts of Professional Liability Insurance in China, including the following market information: China Professional Liability Insurance Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Professional Liability Insurance companies in 2020 (%) The global Professional Liability Insurance market size is expected to growth from US$ 42070 million in 2020 to US$ 52980 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3416334/china-professional-liability-insurance-market

The China Professional Liability Insurance market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Professional Liability Insurance Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Professional Liability Insurance Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Professional Liability Insurance Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Medical Liability, Lawyer Liability, CPA Liability, Construction & Engineering Liability, Other Liability China Professional Liability Insurance Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Professional Liability Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Up to $1 Million, $1 Million to $5 Million, $5 Million to $20 Million, Over $20 Million

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Professional Liability Insurance revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Professional Liability Insurance revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine Holdings, XL Group, AXA, Travelers, Assicurazioni Generali, Doctors Company, Marsh & McLennan, Liberty Mutual, Medical Protective, Aviva, Zurich, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Munich Re, Aon, Beazley, Mapfre

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3416334/china-professional-liability-insurance-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Professional Liability Insurance market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Professional Liability Insurance market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Professional Liability Insurance markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Professional Liability Insurance market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Professional Liability Insurance market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Professional Liability Insurance market.

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/f283c3881248d30578d707d92d22dcee,0,1,china-professional-liability-insurance-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/