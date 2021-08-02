Global Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) Market Share and Growth 2021| JCDecaux, Clear Channel, Lamar Advertising Company

Programmatic digital out-of-home, also known as programmatic DOOH or pDOOH, refers to the automated buying, selling, and delivery of out-of-home advertising – that’s ads on digital billboards and signage. The main global Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) players include Ströer, Clear Channel, Focus Media, Lamar Advertising Company, OUTFRONT Media (CBS), etc. The top five Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) players account for approximately 39% of the total market. North America is the largest consumer market for Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh), with a share about 46%, followed by Asia-Pacific. In terms of type, LED is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of Vertical, the largest application is Entertainment, followed by Food & Beverage and Cosmetics. This report contains market size and forecasts of Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) in China, including the following market information: China Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) companies in 2020 (%) The global Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) market size is expected to growth from US$ 328.9 million in 2020 to US$ 4487.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Hardware LCD, Hardware LED, Solution (CMS) China Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) Market, By Vertical, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) Market Segment Percentages, By Vertical, 2020 (%), BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Automobile & Transportation, Education, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Entertainment, Government & Public Utilities, Real Estate

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, JCDecaux, Clear Channel, Lamar Advertising Company, OUTFRONT Media (CBS), Focus Media, Ströer, Daktronics, Quotient Technology, Crimtan, TPS Engage

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home (Pdooh) market.

