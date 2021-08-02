Global Programmatic Display Industry Analysis Report 2021| Facebook, Google (Doubleclick), Amazon

Programmatic Advertising is the automation of the buying and selling of desktop display, video, FBX, and mobile ads using real-time-bidding. Programmatic describes how online campaigns are booked, flighted, analyzed, and optimized via demand-side software (DSP) interfaces and algorithms. Programmatic advertising sprang to life as an automated way to buy and sell ad inventory through exchanges that connect advertisers to publishers. The exchanges started with search, but today they cover all channels, from display, social, and mobile to television, radio, and outdoor. Global Programmatic Display key players include Facebook, Google (Doubleclick), Amazon, Alibaba, Tencent, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 55%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 40 percent. In terms of product, Real Time Bidding (RTB) is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is E-commerce Ads, followed by Travel Ads. This report contains market size and forecasts of Programmatic Display in China, including the following market information: China Programmatic Display Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Programmatic Display companies in 2020 (%) The global Programmatic Display market size is expected to growth from US$ 143860 million in 2020 to US$ 449160 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Programmatic Display market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Programmatic Display Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Programmatic Display Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Programmatic Display Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Real Time Bidding (RTB), Programmatic Direct, Private Exchange Buying (PMP) China Programmatic Display Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Programmatic Display Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), E-commerce Ads, Travel Ads, Game Ads, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Programmatic Display revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Programmatic Display revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Facebook, Google (Doubleclick), Amazon, Alibaba, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Tencent, Baidu, ByteDance, Verizon Communications, eBay, Expedia, MediaMath, The Trade Desk, Xandr, Rakuten

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Programmatic Display market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Programmatic Display market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Programmatic Display markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Programmatic Display market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Programmatic Display market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Programmatic Display market.

