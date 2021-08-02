Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Illumina, Affymetrix, Applied Biosystems

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping is the measurement of genetic variations of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) between members of a species. It is a form of genotyping, which is the measurement of more general genetic variation. SNP genotyping is not only the genetic markers present in most, but also the most promising markers. SNP genotyping as the most potential for development of molecular markers, it cans achieve large-scale highly automated, thus it is more suited to a huge number of detection and analysis, has been widely used in biology, agriculture, medicine, biological evolution and other fields. Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping key players include Illumina, Affymetrix, Applied Biosystems, Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 65%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and Japan, having a total share about 35 percent. In terms of product, the segment includes Transversion, Transition. And in terms of application, the largest application is Diagnostics, followed by Animal, Plant, Research, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping in China, including the following market information: China Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping companies in 2020 (%) The global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market size is expected to growth from US$ 13960 million in 2020 to US$ 53310 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Transversion, Transition China Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Diagnostics, Animal, Plant, Research, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Illumina, Affymetrix, Applied Biosystems, Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Roche, Qiagen, Luminex Corporation, Enzo Life Sciences, Bio-rad, Sequenom, Ocimum Biosolutions, GE Healthcare, GenScript, Douglas Scientific, BGI, Beijing Sunbiotech, HuaGene Biotech, Generay Biotech, Benegene, Shanghai Biochip, GENESKY, HD Biosciences

