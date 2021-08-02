Global Recruitment Industry Analysis Report 2021| Adecco, Randstad, Manpower

Recruitment (hiring) is a core function of human resource management. Recruitment refers to the process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of an organization) for a job opening, in a timely and cost effective manner. The recruitment process includes analyzing the requirements of a job, attracting employees to that job, screening and selecting applicants, hiring, and integrating the new employee to the organization. Internet-based technologies to support all aspects of recruitment have become widespread. In Asia Pacific, Recruitment key players include Adecco, Randstad, Manpower, Recruit, Allegis, etc. Asia Pacific top five manufacturers hold a share over 15%. India is the largest market, with a share over 4%. In terms of product, Digital Recruitment is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Recruitment of Permanent Staffing, followed by Recruitment of Temporary Staffing. This report contains market size and forecasts of Recruitment in China, including the following market information: China Recruitment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Recruitment companies in 2020 (%) The global Recruitment market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Recruitment market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Recruitment Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Recruitment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Recruitment Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Traditional Recruitment, Digital Recruitment China Recruitment Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Recruitment of Permanent Staffing, Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Recruitment revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Recruitment revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Adecco, Randstad, Manpower, Recruit, Allegis, ADP, CIIC, Hays, Kelly Services, Robert Half, Mercer, Aon Hewitt, Temp Holdings, Teamlease, Jobrapido, CareerBuilder, Innovsource, IKYA

