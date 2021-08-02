Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Share & Forecast 2021| Alexander Mann Solutions, Randstad, Adecco

The RPO is a sub-segment of human resource outsourcing (HRO) in which the recruitment processes are outsourced to external or third-party service providers. External service providers can manage end-to-end or a part of the recruitment process on behalf of the client organization’s HR department. North America is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 30%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in China, including the following market information: China Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) companies in 2020 (%) The global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market size is expected to growth from US$ 7228.2 million in 2020 to US$ 21690 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Permanent Workforce, Flexible Workforce China Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), BFSI, Telecom, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Alexander Mann Solutions, Randstad, Adecco, Manpower Group, Allegis Group, KORN FERRY, ADP, KellyOCG, Hays, Hudson

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market.

