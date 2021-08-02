Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Examity, PSI Services, ProctorU

Remote proctoring refers to a digital form of assessment which allows you to sit exams from any location. During remote proctoring, the software is used to allow students and course participants sit exams at any place of their choice. It has to be somewhere reliable and free from fraud. The Remote Proctoring Solutions Platforms market concentration is low. ProctorU, Pearson Vue, Respondus, Examity, and PSI Services are some of the leading players in Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Platforms market. Top 3 took up about 25% of the global market in 2019. USA is now the key developers of Remote Proctoring Solutions. North America is the largest sales region of Remote Proctoring Solutions in the world in the past few years. Total North America market took up about 45% of the global market in 2019, Europe followed with 30%, and China took over 5% in 2019. Education are the most widely used group which took up about 50% of the global market in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Remote Proctoring Solutions in China, including the following market information: China Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Remote Proctoring Solutions companies in 2020 (%) The global Remote Proctoring Solutions market size is expected to growth from US$ 471.2 million in 2020 to US$ 1326.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Remote Proctoring Solutions market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Remote Proctoring Solutions Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Remote Proctoring Solutions Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Advanced Automated Proctoring, Recorded Proctoring, Live Online Proctoring China Remote Proctoring Solutions Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Education, Corporate, Certification Organizations, Government

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Remote Proctoring Solutions revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Remote Proctoring Solutions revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Examity, PSI Services, ProctorU, ExamSoft, Comprobo, Mercer-Mettl, ProctorTrack (Verificient), Inspera, Kryterion, Prometric, Respondus, Smarter Services, Honorlock, Proctorio, ProctorExam, Pearson Vue, ProctorFree, SMOWL, TestReach, Questionmark, Televic Education, Examstar, RK Infotech, Chinamobo Inc

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Remote Proctoring Solutions market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Remote Proctoring Solutions market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Remote Proctoring Solutions markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Remote Proctoring Solutions market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Remote Proctoring Solutions market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Remote Proctoring Solutions market.

