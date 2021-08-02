Global Retail Analytics Market Share and Growth 2021| IBM, Oracle, Microsoft

Retail analytics focuses on providing insights related to sales, inventory, customers, and other important aspects crucial for merchants’ decision-making process. Global Retail Analytics key players include IBM, SAS Institute, Nielsen, Oracle, Blue Yonder (formerly JDA), etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 30%. In terms of Company Type, ERP/CRM Enterprises is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of Function, the largest application is Merchandising Analysis, followed by Pricing Analysis, Customer Analytics, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Retail Analytics in China, including the following market information: China Retail Analytics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Retail Analytics companies in 2020 (%) The global Retail Analytics market size is expected to growth from US$ 2471 million in 2020 to US$ 4514.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Retail Analytics market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Retail Analytics Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Retail Analytics Market, By Business Function, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Retail Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Business Function, 2020 (%), by Business Function, Finance, Marketing and Sales, Human Resources, Operations, by Enterprise Type, Large Enterprises, SMEs, by Company Type, ERP/CRM Enterprises, Cloud Providers, Pure Analytics Players China Retail Analytics Market, By Function, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Retail Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Function, 2020 (%), Merchandising Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Customer Analytics, Promotional Analysis and Planning, Yield Analysis, Inventory Analysis, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Retail Analytics revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Retail Analytics revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Manthan, Fujitsu, Blue Yonder (formerly JDA), MicroStrategy, SAP, Bridgei2i, SAS Institute, Qlik, 1010data, Aptos (acquired Revionics), Symphony RetailAI, SPS, Tableau, RetailNext, Nielsen, HCL Technologies, ShopperTrak

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Retail Analytics market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Retail Analytics market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Retail Analytics markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Retail Analytics market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Retail Analytics market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Retail Analytics market.

