Global Medical Second Opinion Market Share and Growth 2021| HCA Hospitals, AXA PPP Healthcare, Royal London Group

Medical Second Opinion Service is the additional consultation taken by the patient after the primary diagnosis. The patient can opt for a medical second opinion if the patient feels dissatisfied with the diagnosis or if there is a need for further validation in case of some serious surgical procedures. There has been an upward surge in medical second opinion services mainly due to financial, health and legal costs involved in the treatment. The increased need for improved diagnosis and treatment planning, reducing the financial cost, and ease of interaction is expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period. The major players in global Medical Second Opinion market include HCA Hospitals, AXA PPP Healthcare, Royal London Group, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 20% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 60% of the global market. Hospitals is the main type, with a share about 45%. Cancer is the main application, which holds a share about 25%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Second Opinion in China, including the following market information: China Medical Second Opinion Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Medical Second Opinion companies in 2020 (%) The global Medical Second Opinion market size is expected to growth from US$ 3938 million in 2020 to US$ 15390 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Medical Second Opinion market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Medical Second Opinion Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Medical Second Opinion Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Medical Second Opinion Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Hospitals, Medical Second Opinion Providing Companies, Health Insurance Companies China Medical Second Opinion Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Medical Second Opinion Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiac Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Ocular Disorders, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Medical Second Opinion revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Medical Second Opinion revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, HCA Hospitals, AXA PPP Healthcare, Royal London Group, Helsana Group, Cleveland Clinic, Amradnet, Best Doctors Inc, Inova Care, Toranomon Hospital, Keio University Hospital, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Penn Medicine, Oncology International Pvt. Ltd., GrandOpinion, London Pain Clinic, Mondial Assistance, Medisense, Medo Asia Sdn. Bhd.

