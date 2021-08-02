Global Legal Marijuana Depth Research Report 2021| Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria

Marijuana is one of the most abused drugs in the world. And this report studies the Legal Marijuana. The commercial marijuana industry exists on a state-by-state basis, and all medical and recreational programs are technically in violation of federal drug laws. The U.S. Department of Justice issued some guidelines in recent years that helped the marijuana industry gain traction, but these are not legally binding and could theoretically be nullified at any time. A medicinal cannabis product refers to a product which includes cannabis, and its chemical components (cannabinoids), that can be used for curing, or alleviating the symptoms of disease, ailment or injury.The two main cannabinoids that have been identified for therapeutic application are the psychoactive 9-tetrahydrocanabinol (THC) and non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD). Market competition is not intense. Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc. and MCig Inc are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Top three are Medicine Man, Canopy Growth and Aphria got about 95% market shares. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 75% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 12%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Legal Marijuana in China, including the following market information: China Legal Marijuana Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Legal Marijuana Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kg) China top five Legal Marijuana companies in 2020 (%) The global Legal Marijuana market size is expected to growth from US$ 20880 million in 2020 to US$ 114720 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Legal Marijuana market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Legal Marijuana manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Legal Marijuana Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kg) China Legal Marijuana Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Indoor Cultivation, Outdoor Cultivation, Greenhouse Cultivation China Legal Marijuana Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kg) China Legal Marijuana Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Recreational, Medical

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Legal Marijuana revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Legal Marijuana revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Legal Marijuana sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kg) Key companies Legal Marijuana sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc., MCig Inc

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Legal Marijuana market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Legal Marijuana market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Legal Marijuana markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Legal Marijuana market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Legal Marijuana market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Legal Marijuana market.

