Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Analysis & Trends to 2027| Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, BrainLAB

Using the high-tech devices to achieve image guidance and robotic assistances in the surgery. IGRA is becoming prominent as a more practice enhancing, patient-friendly and cost-effective option to traditional open surgeries. Real time imaging coupled with robotic assistance helps in assessing the area of procedure, monitoring the tools in 3D and updating pathophysiology knowledge of the targeted tissue in real time. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 52.19% in 2019. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.39%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in China, including the following market information: China Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery companies in 2020 (%) The global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery market size is expected to growth from US$ 3294.2 million in 2020 to US$ 8196.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Image Guided Surgery System, Robot Assistance Program China Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), General Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Urology Surgery, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, BrainLAB, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, GE Healthcare, Philips, Integra LifeSciences, Zimmer Biomet, Karl Storz, Hitachi, Siemens, 7D Surgical, XION, Claron Technology

