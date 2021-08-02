Global Immuno-Oncology Market Outlook (2021-2027)| Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co.

Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an innovative area of research that seeks to help the body’s own immune system fight cancer. The goal is to address the unmet need for long-term survival in patients with advanced cancers. The industry’s leading producers are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co and Roche AG, with revenues of 27.89%, 22.10% and 20.85%, respectively, in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Immuno-Oncology in China, including the following market information: China Immuno-Oncology Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Immuno-Oncology companies in 2020 (%) The global Immuno-Oncology market size is expected to growth from US$ 37950 million in 2020 to US$ 100430 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Immuno-Oncology market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Immuno-Oncology Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Immuno-Oncology Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Immuno-Oncology Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines, CAR-T Cell Therapy, Others China Immuno-Oncology Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Immuno-Oncology Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hospitals, Drugstores, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Immuno-Oncology revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Immuno-Oncology revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Roche AG, AstraZeneca, Plc, Sanofi S.A., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA

