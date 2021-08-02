Global Molecular Microbiology Regional Outlook 2021| Roche, Qiagen, Illumina

Molecular diagnostics is a collection of techniques used to analyze biological markers in the genome and proteome—the individual’s genetic code and how their cells express their genes as proteins—by applying molecular biology to medical testing. Mainly because of their relative simplicity, ease of manipulation and growth in vitro, and importance in medicine, bacteria were instrumental in the development of molecular biology. In this report, we study global trends in the usage and purchase of diagnostic kits for the quantitative PCR detection and identification of pathogenic microorganisms using molecular microbiology (DNA/RNA diagnostics), both in human and veterinary medicine. Global Molecular Microbiology key players include Roche, Qiagen, Illumina, Abbott, BioMerieux, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 65%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Quantitative PCR Detection Diagnostic Kits is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Human, followed by Veterinary. This report contains market size and forecasts of Molecular Microbiology in China, including the following market information: China Molecular Microbiology Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Molecular Microbiology Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) China top five Molecular Microbiology companies in 2020 (%) The global Molecular Microbiology market size is expected to growth from US$ 6241 million in 2020 to US$ 12580 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Molecular Microbiology market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Molecular Microbiology manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Molecular Microbiology Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Molecular Microbiology Market Segment Percentages,

Quantitative PCR Detection Diagnostic Kits, Pathogenic Microorganisms Diagnostic Kits, Other China Molecular Microbiology Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Molecular Microbiology Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Human, Veterinary

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Molecular Microbiology revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Molecular Microbiology revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Molecular Microbiology sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Molecular Microbiology sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Roche, Qiagen, Illumina, Abbott, Hologic, BioMerieux, Danaher (Cepheid), Myriad Genetics, DAAN Gene, Agilent, Genomic Health, BD, Foundation Medicine

