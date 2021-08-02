Global Medical Isotopes Competition Analysis 2021| NRG, NTP Radioisotopes, JSC Isotope

A medical isotope is an isotope used in medicine. The first uses of isotopes in medicine were in radiopharmaceuticals, and this is still the most common use. However more recently, separated stable isotopes have also come into use. In general, most isotope suppliers are not direct manufacturers because the direct manufacturers come from nuclear power plants. Isotope suppliers are generally authorized by the National Nuclear Energy Agency or signed an exclusive agreement. In addition, in the market, subsidiaries of the National Nuclear Energy Corporation are also the largest suppliers. Many medical products today are sterilised by gamma rays from a Co-60 source, a technique which generally is much cheaper and more effective than steam heat sterilisation. The disposable syringe is an example of a product sterilised by gamma rays. Because it is a ‘cold’ process radiation can be used to sterilise a range of heat-sensitive items such as powders, ointments, and solutions, as well as biological preparations such as bone, nerve, and skin to be used in tissue grafts. Large-scale irradiation facilities for gamma sterilisation are installed in many countries. Smaller gamma irradiators, often utilising Cs-137, having a longer half-life, are used for treating blood for transfusions and for other medical applications. Sterilisation by radiation has several benefits. It is safer and cheaper because it can be done after the item is packaged. The sterile shelf-life of the item is then practically indefinite provided the seal is not broken. Apart from syringes, medical products sterilised by radiation include cotton wool, burn dressings, surgical gloves, heart valves, bandages, plastic, and rubber sheets and surgical instruments. Within the United States and other parts of the developed world, the trend has been to reduce the use of Co-60. And many U.S. hospitals have shifted to generating highly energetic beams with accelerator technology for such therapy. But much of the developing world still employs Co-60 mainly because of the capital costs associated with switching to alternative non-radioactive source technologies. North America is the largest consumer by regions. Europe is the second largest with 26% market share. Asia Pacific s the following consumption region with 15% consumption market share. While the U.S. produces a significant number of the isotopes used by researchers, industry and the medical community, the U.S. is dependent upon foreign sources for many. Historically the U.S. provided almost all of the isotopes that were required for domestic consumption or, in special cases, acquired them from long-time allies. But beginning in the 1990’s other governments began to view the isotope industry as a high tech growth industry, and subsidized the production and sale of isotopes, targeting U.S. companies. The result is that U.S. industry has been switching its buying from the U.S. and DOE to foreign sources of supply. This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Isotopes in China, including the following market information: China Medical Isotopes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Medical Isotopes companies in 2020 (%) The global Medical Isotopes market size is expected to growth from US$ 750.2 million in 2020 to US$ 966.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Medical Isotopes market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Total Market by Segment: China Medical Isotopes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

By Type, 2020 (%)

Stable Isotopes, Radioisotopes China Medical Isotopes Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Medical Isotopes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Nuclear Therapy, Equipment Radioactive Source, Diagnosis

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Medical Isotopes revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Medical Isotopes revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, NRG, NTP Radioisotopes, JSC Isotope, ANSTO, IRE, Nordion, Curium Pharma, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen, Polatom, Center of Molecular Research, China National Nuclear Corporation, Urenco, LANL, Shanghai Engineering Research Center, IDB Holland, NHTC, Linde, ORNL, SI Science

