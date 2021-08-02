Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Share & Forecast 2021| Agilent Technologies, Roche, Merck

PD-L1 Biomarker Testing measures the amount of PDL1 on cancer cells. PDL1 is a protein that helps keep immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body. Normally, the immune system fights foreign substances like viruses and bacteria, and not your own healthy cells. Some cancer cells have high amounts of PDL1. This allows the cancer cells to “trick” the immune system, and avoid being attacked as foreign, harmful substances. Current PD-L1 testing is based on immunohistochemistry (IHC) methods. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is the process whereby antibodies are used to detect proteins (antigens) in cells within a tissue section (for instance liver, pancreas or the heart). PD-L1 is a ligand that binds to PD-1 (programmed cell death-1), expressed on activated T cells, to evade anti-tumor responses. PD-L1 plays a role in inhibiting T cell activation and proliferation and has emerged as an important target in cancer treatment. PD-L1 protein detection by immunohistochemistry (IHC) testing is widely used as a predictive biomarker assay for anti–PD-1/PD-L1 therapies. PDL1 testing is used to find out if you have a cancer that may benefit from immunotherapy. The classification of PD-L1 Biomarker Testing includes PD-L1 (22C3), PD-L1 (28-8), PD-L1 (SP142), PD-L1 (SP263) and Other, and the revenue proportion of PD-L1 (22C3) in 2019 is about 21.68%. PD-L1 Biomarker Testing is widely used in Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories. The most proportion of PD-L1 Biomarker Testing is Hospital, and the proportion in 2019 is about 52.7%. North Americas is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 55.63% in 2019. Following North Americas, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.7%. This report contains market size and forecasts of PD-L1 Biomarker Testing in China, including the following market information: China PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five PD-L1 Biomarker Testing companies in 2020 (%) The global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing market size is expected to growth from US$ 1022.6 million in 2020 to US$ 10470 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.7% during 2021-2027.

The China PD-L1 Biomarker Testing market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

PD-L1 (22C3), PD-L1(28-8), PD-L1 (SP142), PD-L1 (SP263), Other China PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies PD-L1 Biomarker Testing revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies PD-L1 Biomarker Testing revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Agilent Technologies, Roche, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Ono Pharmaceutical, Regeneron, Innovent, Hengrui Medicine, Junshi Biosciences

