Global Peptide Therapeutics Depth Research Report 2021| Sanofi, Teva, Novo Nordisk

Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds, the covalent chemical bonds formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. Global Peptide Therapeutics key players include Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, Takeda, Eli Lilly, Ipsen, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 65%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, Injection is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Cancer, followed by Central Nervous System. This report contains market size and forecasts of Peptide Therapeutics in China, including the following market information: China Peptide Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Peptide Therapeutics companies in 2020 (%) The global Peptide Therapeutics market size is expected to growth from US$ 32180 million in 2020 to US$ 58070 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Peptide Therapeutics market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Peptide Therapeutics Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Peptide Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Injection, Oral, Other China Peptide Therapeutics Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Peptide Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Central Nervous System, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Peptide Therapeutics revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Peptide Therapeutics revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Sanofi, Teva, Novo Nordisk, Takeda, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Novartis, AbbVie, Ipsen, Ferring, Merck, The Medicines, J & J

