Global Professional Pest Control Industry Depth Survey 2021| Rentokil, AVON Pest Control, Hicare

Pest means an animal, a Termites or other organism that is injurious, noxious or troublesome on human activities. Pest control product means products that could directly or indirectly controlling, destroying, attracting or repelling a pest or for mitigating or preventing its injurious, noxious or troublesome effects. Rentokil is the largest India producer, with a market share of more than 22.6% in 2018. The second is SC Johnson, with a market share of about 4.17% in India. This report contains market size and forecasts of Professional Pest Control in China, including the following market information: China Professional Pest Control Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Professional Pest Control companies in 2020 (%) The global Professional Pest Control market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Professional Pest Control market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Professional Pest Control Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Professional Pest Control Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Professional Pest Control Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Rodent Control, Bed Bug Control, Termite Control, Cockroach Control, Others China Professional Pest Control Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Professional Pest Control Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Commercial, Residential, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Professional Pest Control revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Professional Pest Control revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Rentokil, AVON Pest Control, Hicare, Godrej, Pest O Stop, SIS Group, DOWS, Bayer, BASF, Bharat Group, Master Industries, Kalyani Industries, SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser

