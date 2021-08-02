Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Regional Outlook 2021| GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

Refurbished Medical Equipment are fully tested, cleaned, calibrated and upgraded with new parts and renovation of older or damaged equipment to bring it to a workable or better looking condition and is free of defects. The remanufacturing of medical devices is a growing phenomenon within the health-care industry. The types of devices that are currently refurbished range from machines such as neonatal monitors and anesthesia vaporizers to devices used in surgery, such as forceps, endoscopes, and cytoscopes. Many firms are also restoring used disposable devices, such as catheters and surgical cutting instruments and accessories. Regardless of the product type, medical device remanufacturing carries an indisputable benefit–reduced health-care costs. Global Refurbished Medical Equipment key players include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 55%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 40 percent. In terms of product, Medical Imaging Equipment is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospitals & Clinic, followed by Nursing Homes, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Refurbished Medical Equipment in China, including the following market information: China Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Refurbished Medical Equipment companies in 2020 (%) The global Refurbished Medical Equipment market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Refurbished Medical Equipment market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Refurbished Medical Equipment Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Medical Imaging Equipment, Operating Room and Surgical Equipment, Monitoring Equipment, Defibrillators, Cardiovascular and Cardiology Equipment, IV Therapy Systems, Neurology Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, Others China Refurbished Medical Equipment Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hospital, Clinic, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Refurbished Medical Equipment revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Refurbished Medical Equipment revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Ultra Solutions, Agito Medical, Soma Technology, Block Imaging, Whittemore Enterprises, Radiology Oncology Systems, Integrity Medical Systems, TRACO

