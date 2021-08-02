Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Share and Growth 2021| Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Danaher

An antibody (Ab), also known as an immunoglobulin (Ig), is a large, Y-shaped protein used by the immune system to identify and neutralize foreign objects such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses. The antibody recognizes a unique molecule of the pathogen, called an antigen. Each tip of the “Y” of an antibody contains a paratope (analogous to a lock) that is specific for one particular epitope (analogous to a key) on an antigen, allowing these two structures to bind together with precision. Using this binding mechanism, an antibody can tag a microbe or an infected cell for attack by other parts of the immune system, or can neutralize it directly. A reagent is a substance or compound added to a system to cause a chemical reaction, or added to test if a reaction occurs. Global research antibodies and reagents market key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore and Danaher, etc. The top 3 players hold a share about 40%. Flow Cytometry and ELISA are two key types, with a share over 55%. Two main applications are Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies and Academic & Research Institutes, they hold a share over 50%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Research Antibodies and Reagents in China, including the following market information: China Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Research Antibodies and Reagents companies in 2020 (%) The global Research Antibodies and Reagents market size is expected to growth from US$ 240 million in 2020 to US$ 351.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Research Antibodies and Reagents market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Research Antibodies and Reagents Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Flow Cytometry, ELISA, Immunofluorescence, Western Blotting, Others China Research Antibodies and Reagents Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Research Antibodies and Reagents revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Research Antibodies and Reagents revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Danaher, Siemens Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche, Sysmex, PerkinElmer, Abcam, BD, Agilent Technologies

