Global Insect Pheromones Market Competition Situation 2021| Shin-Etsu, BASF, Suterra

An insect pheromone is a secreted or excreted chemical factor that triggers a social response in members of the same species. Pheromones are chemicals capable of acting like hormones outside the body of the secreting individual, to impact the behaviour of the receiving individuals. There are alarm pheromones, food trail pheromones, sex pheromones, and many others that affect behaviour or physiology. Pheromones are used from basic unicellular prokaryotes to complex multicellular eukaryotes. The global Insect Pheromones market is significantly large in Europe and North America, majorly due to increasing products demand. Currently, China is dominating the market in terms of volume. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment. The key factors attributed to the demand for sustainable and innovative Insect Pheromones in emerging economies, such as China and India among others. This report contains market size and forecasts of Insect Pheromones in China, including the following market information: China Insect Pheromones Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Insect Pheromones Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Ton) China top five Insect Pheromones companies in 2020 (%) The global Insect Pheromones market size is expected to growth from US$ 343.1 million in 2020 to US$ 616.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Insect Pheromones market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Insect Pheromones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Insect Pheromones Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton) China Insect Pheromones Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones, Others China Insect Pheromones Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton) China Insect Pheromones Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Fruits and Vegetables, Field Crops, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Insect Pheromones revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Insect Pheromones revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Insect Pheromones sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Ton) Key companies Insect Pheromones sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Shin-Etsu, BASF, Suterra, Biobest Group, Isagro, Bedoukian Research, Hercon Environmental, Koppert Biological Systems, Pherobio Technology, Russell IPM, SEDQ Healthy Crops, Certis Europe, Agrobio, Jiangsu Wanhe Daye, ISCA, Scentry Biologicals

