Global Malted Barley Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Boortmalt, Malteurop, Groupe Soufflet

On the basis of product type, Basic Malt represent the largest share of the worldwide Malted Barley market, with 84% share. In the applications, Brewing segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 83% share of global market. Europe holds the major share in the market, with a share of 54%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Malted Barley in China, including the following market information: China Malted Barley Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Malted Barley Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Malted Barley companies in 2020 (%) The global Malted Barley market size is expected to growth from US$ 12030 million in 2020 to US$ 15090 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Malted Barley market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Malted Barley manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Malted Barley Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Malted Barley Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Basic Malt, Special Malt China Malted Barley Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Malted Barley Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Brewing, Food Industry, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Malted Barley revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Malted Barley revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Malted Barley sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Malted Barley sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Boortmalt, Malteurop, Groupe Soufflet, Viking Malt, United Malt, Rahr Malting Company, Avangard-Agro, Muntons Malt, COFCO, Shun Tai Mai bud Group, Beidahuang Group, Jiangsu Nongken, Dalian Xingze, Tsingtao

