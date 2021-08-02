Global Irrigation Valves Industry Analysis Report 2021| Ace Pump, AKPLAS, Banjo

An Irrigation vales is a device used to irrigate agricultural crops, lawns, landscapes, golf courses, and other areas. They are also used for cooling and for the control of airborne dust. This kind of vale is used for controling the water sprinkling. The water is distributed through a network that may consist of pumps, valves, pipes, and sprinklers. Irrigation vales can be used for residential, industrial, and agricultural usage. Global Irrigation Valves key players include Hunter, Toro, Netafim, Banjo, Storm Manufacturing Group, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Irrigation Valves in China, including the following market information: China Irrigation Valves Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Irrigation Valves Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Irrigation Valves companies in 2020 (%) The global Irrigation Valves market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Irrigation Valves market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Irrigation Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Irrigation Valves Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Irrigation Valves Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Metal, Plastic China Irrigation Valves Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Irrigation Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Farmland, Garden, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Irrigation Valves revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Irrigation Valves revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Irrigation Valves sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Irrigation Valves sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Ace Pump, AKPLAS, Banjo, Cepex, Comer Spa, DICKEY-john, Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH, Eurogan, Hunter Industries, INDUSTRIE BONI Srl, Irriline Technologies, Irritec, Komet Austria, MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl, Nelson Irrigation, Pentair, PERROT Regnerbau, Plastic-Puglia srl, RAIN SpA, Raven Industries, Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S., Senmatic A/S, TeeJet Technologies, Toro, UNIRAIN S.A., VYRSA S.A., Waterman Industries

