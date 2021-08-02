Global Natural Stevia Market Regional Outlook 2021| Haotian Pharm, Shandong Shengxiangyuan, Sunwin Stevia

Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from the leaves of the plant species Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana rebaudiana, native to Paraguay. The leaves of the Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs. In China Market, Natural Stevia key players include Haotian Pharm, Shandong Shengxiangyuan, Sunwin Stevia, Shangdong Huaxian Stevia, Chenguang Biotech Group, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share over 60%. In terms of product, Reb-A Series is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Beverage, followed by Food, Health Care Products, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics, Others. This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Stevia in China, including the following market information: China Natural Stevia Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Natural Stevia Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Natural Stevia companies in 2020 (%) The global Natural Stevia market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Natural Stevia market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Natural Stevia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Natural Stevia Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Natural Stevia Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Reb D, Reb M, Glucosyl Stevia, STV Series, Reb-A Series China Natural Stevia Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Natural Stevia Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Beverage Industry, Food Industry, Health Care Products Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Natural Stevia revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Natural Stevia revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Natural Stevia sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Natural Stevia sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Haotian Pharm, Shandong Shengxiangyuan, Sunwin Stevia, Shangdong Huaxian Stevia, Chenguang Biotech Group, Qufu Tianyuan Biotechnology, Jining Aoxing Stevia Products, PureCircle, Biolotus Technology

