Global Seed Coating Agent Industry Analysis Report 2021| Bayer, Syngenta, Basf

Seed coating agents are compounds effective in protecting seed and young seedlings from attack by disease and insects. They may also supply nutrition for young seedling growth. Global Seed Coating Agent key players include Syngenta, Basf, Henan Zhongzhou, Cargill, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 40%. China is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share over 50 percent. In terms of product, Suspended Seed Coating Agent is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Wheat, followed by Corn, Soybean, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Seed Coating Agent in China, including the following market information: China Seed Coating Agent Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Seed Coating Agent Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Seed Coating Agent companies in 2020 (%) The global Seed Coating Agent market size is expected to growth from US$ 2593 million in 2020 to US$ 4009 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Seed Coating Agent market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Seed Coating Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Seed Coating Agent Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Seed Coating Agent Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Suspended Seed Coating Agent, Emulsions, Wettable Powder, Other China Seed Coating Agent Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Seed Coating Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Wheat, Corn, Soybean, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Seed Coating Agent revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Seed Coating Agent revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Seed Coating Agent sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Seed Coating Agent sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Bayer, Syngenta, Basf, Cargill, Rotam, Germains Seed Technology, Croda International, BrettYoung, Clariant International, Precision Laboratories, Chromatech Incorporated, Sumitomo Chemical, SATEC, Volkschem Crop Science, Beinong Haili, Henan Zhongzhou, Sichuan Redseed, Liaoning Zhuangmiao-Tech, Jilin Bada Pesticide, Anwei Fengle Agrochem, Tianjin Lirun Beifang, Green Agrosino, Shandong Huayang, Chongqing Zhongyiji

