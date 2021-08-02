Global Seed Potatoes Regional Outlook 2021| HZPC, Agrico, Germicopa

The potato is a starchy, tuberous crop from the perennial nightshade Solanum tuberosum. In many contexts, potato refers to the edible tuber, but it can also refer to the plant itself. The seed potato mentioned in agricultural production are potato tubers, the potatoes are tetraploid, which are easier to separate, and the tubers are nutritious and can maintain good traits. Europe produced most of the potatoes for consumption there. The main suppliers of seed potatoes in Europe include HZPC, Agrico, C. Meijer and Europlant Pflanzenzucht, etc. The market is very fragmented. The Top 4 suppliers produced about 9.34% of the total production in Europe in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Seed Potatoes in China, including the following market information: China Seed Potatoes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Seed Potatoes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Seed Potatoes companies in 2020 (%) The global Seed Potatoes market size is expected to growth from US$ 16150 million in 2020 to US$ 17500 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Seed Potatoes market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Seed Potatoes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Seed Potatoes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Seed Potatoes Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Conventional Seed Potatoes, Micro Propagation Seed Potatoes China Seed Potatoes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Seed Potatoes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Processing French Fries, Processing Chips, Processing Table, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Seed Potatoes revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Seed Potatoes revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Seed Potatoes sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Seed Potatoes sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, HZPC, Agrico, Germicopa, EUROPLANT Pflanzenzucht, Solana, Danespo, C. Meijer, NORIKA, Interseed Potatoes, IPM Potato Group

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Seed Potatoes market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Seed Potatoes market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Seed Potatoes markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Seed Potatoes market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Seed Potatoes market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Seed Potatoes market.

