Global Seedless Watermelon Seed Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| Syngenta, Bayer (Seminis), Sakata

Seedless watermelons were created over 50 years ago. To make this kind of fruit possible, male pollen for watermelons, which has 22 chromosomes per cell, is crossed with female watermelon flowers that have been chemically altered to have 44 chromosomes per cell instead of 22. No genetic modification is involved in this process. Instead, the resulting watermelon is a triploid, meaning it has 33 chromosomes instead of 22. This makes it a sterile hybrid of traditional watermelon, which means it’s incapable of producing mature, and therefore, fertile, black seeds. So any seeds the fruit tries to produce remain immature hollow shells, which are the white seeds that are so common in seedless watermelons. Seedless watermelons are triploid. They have three sets of chromosomes. This odd number results in them being sterile and not producing seeds. The triploid seed is the seed that produces seedless watermelons! In other words, a seedless watermelon is a sterile hybrid which is created by crossing male pollen for a watermelon, containing 22 chromosomes per cell, with a female watermelon flower with 44 chromosomes per cell. Global Seedless Watermelon Seed key players include Syngenta, Bayer (Seminis), Sakata, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 20%. China is the largest market, with a share over 60%, followed by Europe, and Japan, both have a share over 15 percent. In terms of product, Medium-Large Size (Above 5 Kg) is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Greenhouse, followed by Farmland, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Seedless Watermelon Seed in China, including the following market information: China Seedless Watermelon Seed Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Seedless Watermelon Seed Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Tons) China top five Seedless Watermelon Seed companies in 2020 (%) The global Seedless Watermelon Seed market size is expected to growth from US$ 413 million in 2020 to US$ 613.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Seedless Watermelon Seed market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Seedless Watermelon Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Seedless Watermelon Seed Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Tons) China Seedless Watermelon Seed Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Small Size (Below 5 Kg), Medium-Large Size (Above 5 Kg) China Seedless Watermelon Seed Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Tons) China Seedless Watermelon Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Farmland, Greenhouse, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Seedless Watermelon Seed revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Seedless Watermelon Seed revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Seedless Watermelon Seed sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Tons) Key companies Seedless Watermelon Seed sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Syngenta, Bayer (Seminis), Sakata, Limagrain, Takii, BASF (Nunhems), Fengle Seed, East-West Seed, VoloAgri, Namdhari Seeds, Asia Seed, Dongya Seed, Harris Seeds, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Highmark Seed Company

