Global Sesame Meal Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Zhengkangoil, ASB Group, HL Agro

Sesame meal is the by-product of sesame oil extraction, mainly used as a feed ingredient. The Sesame Meal industry can be broken down into segments, High Protein (>45%) and Protein (≤45%). Zhengkangoil, ASB Group, HL Agro, Suminter India Organics, Hydrocolloids, etc. are key players, and the market concentration rate is low, top 3 players own nearly 8% shares. Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America are the key market, with over 85% shares. High Protein (>45%) is the main segments, which has a share over 70%. Feed is the main application area, with a share about 80%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Sesame Meal in China, including the following market information: China Sesame Meal Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Sesame Meal Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Sesame Meal companies in 2020 (%) The global Sesame Meal market size is expected to growth from US$ 915 million in 2020 to US$ 1166.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Sesame Meal market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Sesame Meal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Sesame Meal Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Sesame Meal Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

High Protein (above 45%), Low Protein (45% and below) China Sesame Meal Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Sesame Meal Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Feed, Fertilizer, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Sesame Meal revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Sesame Meal revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Sesame Meal sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Sesame Meal sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Zhengkangoil, ASB Group, HL Agro, Suminter India Organics, Hydrocolloids, Wilmar International, Takemoto Oil & Fat Co, Greenery Craft Co, San Mu Shih Ye Co, Anhui Yanzhuang, Jiaozuo Lierda, Royal Flour Mills, Allalkathi

