Global Silage Inoculants & Enzymes Market Competition Situation 2021| Archer Daniels Midland, Chr. Hansen, Du Pont

Silage inoculants are additives containing anaerobic lactic acid bacteria (LAB) that are used to manipulate and enhance fermentation in haylage (alfalfa, grass, cereal) and corn silage. A more efficient fermentation is the desired result. Silage inoculants consist of bacteria which are used to dominate the fermentation of the silage and further aid in better crop preservation. A good silage inoculant helps in faster and more efficient fermentation. It further results in less energy and dry matter loss and better animal performance. Inoculants can decrease the silage shrink, increase silage quality, and result in the enhancement in the efficiency of milk or meat production. Enzymes are a cost effective supplement to be considered when used in combination with a quality silage inoculant. Enzymes help insure the lactic acid bacteria responsible for pH drop, have an adequate supply of sugars plus enzymes may help improve subsequent fiber digestion at feed out. Global Silage Inoculants & Enzymes key players include Archer Daniels Midland, Chr. Hansen, Du Pont, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 40%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 45 percent. In terms of product, Homofermentative is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Corn, followed by Alfalfa. This report contains market size and forecasts of Silage Inoculants & Enzymes in China, including the following market information: China Silage Inoculants & Enzymes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Silage Inoculants & Enzymes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Silage Inoculants & Enzymes companies in 2020 (%) The global Silage Inoculants & Enzymes market size is expected to growth from US$ 536 million in 2020 to US$ 729.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Silage Inoculants & Enzymes market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Silage Inoculants & Enzymes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Silage Inoculants & Enzymes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Silage Inoculants & Enzymes Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Heterofermentative, Homofermentative China Silage Inoculants & Enzymes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Silage Inoculants & Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Corn, Sorghum, Alfalfa, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Silage Inoculants & Enzymes revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Silage Inoculants & Enzymes revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Silage Inoculants & Enzymes sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Silage Inoculants & Enzymes sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Archer Daniels Midland, Chr. Hansen, Du Pont, Kemin Industries, Addcon Group, Volac International, Agri-King, Biomin Holding, Lallemand, Schaumann Bioenergy, Cargill

